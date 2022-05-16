Michael K. Williams’ Nephew Details Finding the Actor After Fentanyl Overdose (Video)

For the first time since the tragic death of “The Wire” star Michael K. Williams in September, his nephew, Dominic Dupont, talks about the devastating moment when he found his uncle’s body on this week’s “Red Table Talk.”

In a clip shared ahead of Wednesday’s episode, which you can watch below, Dupont tells hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Jada’s mother Adrienne Banfield Norris how he decided to check on his uncle after growing concerned because he hadn’t heard from him.

“I went upstairs and opened up his door it was quiet. Michael always played music. That wasn’t the case. I stuck my head in and said, ‘Uncle Mike, are you in here?’ And I observed him… deceased. I immediately called 911 and they said, ‘Do you want to start compressions?’ And I said, ‘I am telling you… he’s deceased. He’s gone. He’s cold,” he says.

In February, four men were charged in connection with the death of the Emmy nominee.

The Ringer’s Van Lathan and TheGrio’s Ernest Owens joined TheWrap-Up podcast in September to remember the talented star of “Boardwalk Empire” and “Lovecraft Country.”

Another guest on the upcoming “Red Table Talk,” comic Kate Quigley, reveals how she was the lone survivor of a fentanyl poisoning that killed three of her friends including comedian Fuquan Johnson.

The episode of will stream on Wednesday at 9 a.m. PT/12pm ET on Facebook Watch.