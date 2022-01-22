Michael K. Williams imbued 'tender spirit' on the set of last movie '892,' director says

David Oliver, USA TODAY
·4 min read

What would you do if you were a disabled veteran and Veterans Affairs didn't send you your disability check? The check you needed to avoid losing your housing?

"892," which premieres Friday at Sundance Film Festival, tells the true story of Brian Brown-Easley (John Boyega), an Atlanta-based Marine veteran who faced such a predicament. His desperation sends him to a Wells Fargo bank, where he claims he has a bomb and holds two employees hostage. "892" refers to the dollar amount the VA owes him. The film also stars the late Michael K. Williams in his final movie role.

The story is based on Aaron Gell's 2018 article " ‘They didn’t have to kill him’: The death of Lance Corporal Brian Easley," published by military news site Task & Purpose and long-form journalism hub Longreads.

Ranked: All the best movies we saw at Sundance Film Festival (including Colin Farrell's 'After Yang')

"$892 seems like a small amount to some people. It's not," director and co-writer Abi Damaris Corbin says. "It can be the difference between your dignity and not. ... It's never worth the price of a man's life."

In Damaris Corbin's feature directorial debut, Williams plays Eli Bernard, a police officer trying to negotiate with Brian. The 54-year-old Emmy Award-nominated actor died of an accidental overdose last September.

Michael K. Williams has his final film role in &quot;892,&quot; which is premiering at Sundance Film Festival.
Michael K. Williams has his final film role in "892," which is premiering at Sundance Film Festival.

"He had a tender spirit, the way that he connected with me as a creative was so gentle," Damaris Corbin says of "The Wire" and "Lovecraft Country" star. "The way that he connected with the crew members, he took time for everyone. And this isn't unique to our project. I've heard so many stories since he passed."

Viewers don't know much about Brian when the film begins, though it becomes clear he loves his young daughter and is trying to do his best for her and his ex-wife as he struggles with his mental health and keeping a roof over his head.

Heartbreaking: Michael K. Williams' cause of death was an accidental overdose, coroner says

The film flows with a simmering intensity once Brian arrives at the bank and takes hostages Estel Valerie (Nicole Beharie) and Rosa Diaz (Selenis Leyva), and only grows more heightened when he calls a TV station's tip line and reaches employee Lisa Larson (Connie Britton). He commands media attention on top of a heavy police presence.

But once Eli connects with Brian over the phone, the tone shifts suddenly. Eli speaks calmly and rationally to Brian. Like a friend.

'Still can't make sense of it': Michael K. Williams laid to rest, remembered by Jurnee Smollett

Damaris Corbin reflected on Williams' process and why he made sense for the specific, nuanced role. "His voice was one in the back of my head when we were writing because he's got this honey, mixed with gravel voice," she says.

"We're just so grateful that his voice was the one who ultimately connected because he understood the spirit of what Brian needed," she adds. "Human dignity, he got it."

Brown-Easley's wife felt Boyega captured her husband in his performance, the film's co-writer Kwame Kwei-Armah says. "I have a profound belief who was meant to be in the room will be in the room. And it turned out that he was and he's brilliant," he says.

Sundance is a must-see festival: The 10 greatest movies the Sundance Film Festival gave us, from 'Clerks' to 'Get Out'

Sundance 2022: 'We Need to Talk About Cosby' wrestles with comedian's complex legacy in the wake of sex-abuse charges

John Boyega plays desperate and disabled Marine veteran Brian Brown-Easley in &quot;892.&quot;
John Boyega plays desperate and disabled Marine veteran Brian Brown-Easley in "892."

"The nuance that he brought: the soul, the spirit, the heart, the artistry, the craft. This is an extremely demanding role of an actor to carry that weight upon your shoulder day in and out," Damaris Corbin says.

Audiences may be split on whether Brian is bluffing about the bomb, but Damaris Corbin hopes people focus less on that question. "We want them to see Brian's heart," she says. "He's a guy here who's looking for his last shreds of human dignity, and it's not something that he should have to fight for. It's a right."

Williams delivers a poignant scene toward the end of the film: Eli places Brian's cross and a pack of cigarettes that he planned to give Brian on his mantle, next to a photo of Eli's own platoon. (Brian is killed before Eli gets the chance.)

"This story is about not just passing your neighbor who's struggling," Damaris Corbin says. "It's looking them in the eye and helping them."

Veterans Day reading guide: 11 important diverse histories of America's wars

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michael K. Williams' final film '892' premieres at Sundance festival

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • California's COVID gun store shutdowns ruled illegal

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Two California counties violated the Constitution's right to keep and bear arms when they shut down gun and ammunition stores in 2020 as nonessential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday. Officials in Los Angeles and Ventura counties had separately won lower court decisions saying gun stores were not exempt from broader shutdown orders aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus early in the pandemic. A three-judge panel

  • Overcoming obstacles, US figure skaters ready for Beijing

    Kaitlin Hawayek spent last summer dealing with a concussion that she got in practice, unsure of when she would be able to join ice dance partner Jean-Luc Baker on the rink again to prepare for the Beijing Olympics. Ashley Cain-Gribble spent time in the hospital with COVID-19, an illness that left her with long-term asthma. They are just two of the figure skaters in the American contingent headed to the Winter Games next month who have had to overcome obstacles — mostly illness and injury — to co

  • Athletics Canada launches 10-meet National Track and Field Tour for 2022 outdoor season

    Regan Yee felt love and support from Canada's race directors in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The steeplechase racer recalled how they worked with athletes to plan for strong performances by scheduling races later in the day when temperatures cooled. "The difference between staying in Canada and going to the U.S. was that the races here were focused on the success of Canadians," the 26-year-old from South Hazelton, B.C., said in a statement released by Athletics Canada. "There's a whole

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Timo Meier's epic five-goal game leaves hockey world in awe

    Timo Meier scored five of the Sharks' six goals against the Kings.

  • For Scottie Barnes, Rookie Of The Year award is about legacy

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes knows the race for Rookie Of The Year is extremely close this year — and he doesn’t try to hide what it means to him. Barnes spoke about vying for the award as a way to establish his legacy. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) on Friday in the second round of the Australian Open. It's the first time the two had ever played each other on the ATP Tour. Ranked No. 9 in the world, Auger-Aliassime was heavily favoured over Davidovich Fokina, who's 50th in the world rankings. Auger-Aliassime will face Britain's Daniel Evans in the third round. Evans will be well rested, having advanced by a wal

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • Mitch Marner's magic returns as Leafs lock in on Atlantic

    Mitch Marner starred in the Maple Leafs 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Blues, assisting Auston Matthews as well as scoring his own eye-catching goal. Head coach Sheldon Keefe is determined to win the Atlantic Division and the Leafs will need all of Mitch Marner's magic to do it.&nbsp; On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar also addresses the Dallas Cowboys comparisons and surveys the trade market for defensive reinforcements.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Canadiens GM Hughes thrilled to start building winning franchise in his hometown

    MONTREAL — On a stage laid out directly onto the Bell Centre ice, the Montreal Canadiens introduced newly hired general manager Kent Hughes on Wednesday afternoon. The Beaconsfield, Que. native signed a five-year deal to team up with executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and become the 18th GM in Habs history. The former sports agent is leaving behind his firm Quartexx Management, which he joined in 2016, in help end the struggles of his hometown hockey team and build a winne

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts women's curling good to go in Thunder Bay, Ont., maybe even with fans

    The Scotties Tournament of Hearts has received the go-ahead to proceed in Thunder Bay, Ont., later this month, but the plan for tickets to the national women's curling championship is still up in the air. Curling Canada announced Thursday it has received approval from provincial health authorities to hold the competition in the northwestern Ontario city. The event is slated to run Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 at Fort William Gardens. "With the advancement of the new Omicron variant, we wanted to ensur

  • Malkin, Crosby lift streaking Penguins over Senators

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored, and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins held off the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Thursday night. Jake Guentzel’s team-best 21st goal of the season was a much-needed empty-netter, as Pittsburgh nearly blew a four-goal lead in the third period. Mike Matheson scored twice, Dominik Simon also had a goal and Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots for the Penguins, who have won three straight and 14 of 16. Pittsburgh has won 10 in a row at home against Ottawa