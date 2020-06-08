Was Michael Jordan Worth the Money? His Airness Compared to Other Greats
If you watch ESPN, then you’re aware there’s a fair number of pundits who seem to earn their living primarily by shouting down anyone willing to challenge the doctrine that Michael Jordan is the best basketball player ever. Yet, despite staunch support from sports network talking heads — as well as a convincing argument from ESPN’s own Jordan documentary “The Last Dance” — the debate over who carries the mantle of the NBA’s G.O.A.T. doesn’t seem any closer to being settled.
While it can be hard to definitively say who really did the most to help their team win, sports is a business, and looking at how much a player earned in salary versus how much they produced on the court can give you a better sense of their true value.
In a new study, GOBankingRates crunched the numbers on how much value the Chicago Bulls got from Jordan and how his value compares to other greats of the game.
The study took each player’s total career earnings and divided it by their key statistics, giving us the dollar amount of what each player earned for every point, rebound and assist they recorded. To account for the drastic inflation of basketball salaries over the last 40 years, the study adjusted these figures based on the growth of the NBA salary cap from 1984. This provided an “era-adjusted” dollar figure for each key statistic. The lower the dollar amount, the higher the value.
Unfortunately, data on NBA salaries from before 1978 is relatively spotty, which meant players from before that era had to be omitted. Alas, comparisons between Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain and Air Jordan based on their relative salary aren’t forthcoming. However, the 44 remaining players do include a dream team of some of the game’s all-time greats — like Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Jordan-nemesis Isiah Thomas.
So, how does Michael Jordan stack up in the pantheon of all-time greats — which includes some of his former teammates — when you factor in what it cost to secure his services? Here’s a closer look.
Last updated: June 8, 2020
Michael Jordan
Salary per point: $2,904
Salary per rebound: $14,055
Salary per assist: $16,647
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $48,702
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $57,685
Era-adjusted salary per point: $10,063
Who Cost More Than Jordan?
Even with the large contracts, Michael Jordan and his considerable scoring prowess proved to be an incredible value for the Bulls. Here are the 35 all-time greats who provided less value than Air Jordan.
Dikembe Mutombo
Salary per point: $12,249
Salary per rebound: $11,624
Salary per assist: $115,860
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $25,781
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $256,960
Era-adjusted salary per point: $27,166
Kevin Garnett
Salary per point: $12,823
Salary per rebound: $22,801
Salary per assist: $61,397
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $41,546
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $111,872
Era-adjusted salary per point: $23,365
Alonzo Mourning
Salary per point: $10,304
Salary per rebound: $20,661
Salary per assist: $155,873
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $45,517
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $343,401
Era-adjusted salary per point: $22,700
Shaquille O'Neal
Salary per point: $10,013
Salary per rebound: $21,860
Salary per assist: $94,628
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $45,370
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $196,398
Era-adjusted salary per point: $20,783
Jason Kidd
Salary per point: $10,384
Salary per rebound: $20,863
Salary per assist: $15,055
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $40,155
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $28,977
Era-adjusted salary per point: $19,987
Chris Paul
Salary per point: $13,947
Salary per rebound: $57,077
Salary per assist: $27,163
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $80,389
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $38,257
Era-adjusted salary per point: $19,643
Kobe Bryant
Salary per point: $9,610
Salary per rebound: $45,879
Salary per assist: $51,271
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $82,137
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $91,788
Era-adjusted salary per point: $17,205
Scottie Pippen
Salary per point: $5,806
Salary per rebound: $14,673
Salary per assist: $17,923
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $43,289
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $52,878
Era-adjusted salary per point: $17,128
Patrick Ewing
Salary per point: $4,764
Salary per rebound: $10,186
Salary per assist: $53,374
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $35,500
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $186,028
Era-adjusted salary per point: $16,605
Pau Gasol
Salary per point: $10,577
Salary per rebound: $19,548
Salary per assist: $56,303
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $29,720
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $85,602
Era-adjusted salary per point: $16,081
Tim Duncan
Salary per point: $9,134
Salary per rebound: $16,038
Salary per assist: $57,284
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $28,194
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $100,705
Era-adjusted salary per point: $16,058
Tracy McGrady
Salary per point: $8,837
Salary per rebound: $30,786
Salary per assist: $39,035
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $55,572
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $70,463
Era-adjusted salary per point: $15,951
Dennis Rodman
Salary per point: $4,239
Salary per rebound: $2,370
Salary per assist: $17,707
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $8,872
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $66,283
Era-adjusted salary per point: $15,869
Kawhi Leonard
Salary per point: $12,137
Salary per rebound: $35,136
Salary per assist: $84,790
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $45,706
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $110,298
Era-adjusted salary per point: $15,788
Steve Nash
Salary per point: $8,320
Salary per rebound: $39,719
Salary per assist: $13,997
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $72,541
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $25,563
Era-adjusted salary per point: $15,195
David Robinson
Salary per point: $5,325
Salary per rebound: $10,547
Salary per assist: $45,354
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $29,927
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $128,695
Era-adjusted salary per point: $15,110
Hakeem Olajuwon
Salary per point: $4,126
Salary per rebound: $8,087
Salary per assist: $36,355
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $29,354
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $131,968
Era-adjusted salary per point: $14,977
Stephen Curry
Salary per point: $10,260
Salary per rebound: $53,345
Salary per assist: $36,456
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $71,804
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $49,071
Era-adjusted salary per point: $13,811
Russell Westbrook
Salary per point: $10,111
Salary per rebound: $33,206
Salary per assist: $28,267
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $45,227
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $38,499
Era-adjusted salary per point: $13,772
Ray Allen
Salary per point: $7,444
Salary per rebound: $34,599
Salary per assist: $41,826
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $63,190
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $76,390
Era-adjusted salary per point: $13,595
Kevin Durant
Salary per point: $9,825
Salary per rebound: $37,614
Salary per assist: $64,654
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $51,804
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $89,044
Era-adjusted salary per point: $13,531
LeBron James
Salary per point: $9,006
Salary per rebound: $32,822
Salary per assist: $33,016
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $47,478
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $47,758
Era-adjusted salary per point: $13,027
Tony Parker
Salary per point: $8,517
Salary per rebound: $48,835
Salary per assist: $23,571
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $74,248
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $35,836
Era-adjusted salary per point: $12,948
Manu Ginobili
Salary per point: $8,316
Salary per rebound: $31,587
Salary per assist: $29,187
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $48,942
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $45,224
Era-adjusted salary per point: $12,885
Dirk Nowitzki
Salary per point: $7,974
Salary per rebound: $21,903
Salary per assist: $68,925
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $34,764
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $109,395
Era-adjusted salary per point: $12,655
Dwyane Wade
Salary per point: $8,478
Salary per rebound: $39,811
Salary per assist: $34,448
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $59,241
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $51,260
Era-adjusted salary per point: $12,615
Paul Pierce
Salary per point: $7,392
Salary per rebound: $25,924
Salary per assist: $41,447
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $43,459
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $69,480
Era-adjusted salary per point: $12,392
Anthony Davis
Salary per point: $9,709
Salary per rebound: $22,426
Salary per assist: $105,388
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $28,414
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $133,525
Era-adjusted salary per point: $12,301
James Harden
Salary per point: $8,951
Salary per rebound: $42,270
Salary per assist: $35,718
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $56,897
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $48,077
Era-adjusted salary per point: $12,048
Allen Iverson
Salary per point: $6,351
Salary per rebound: $45,601
Salary per assist: $27,520
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $85,746
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $51,747
Era-adjusted salary per point: $11,943
John Stockton
Salary per point: $3,445
Salary per rebound: $16,762
Salary per assist: $4,296
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $58,084
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $14,887
Era-adjusted salary per point: $11,937
Magic Johnson
Salary per point: $2,222
Salary per rebound: $5,998
Salary per assist: $3,880
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $32,022
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $20,711
Era-adjusted salary per point: $11,862
Reggie Miller
Salary per point: $4,135
Salary per rebound: $24,993
Salary per assist: $25,241
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $71,340
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $72,046
Era-adjusted salary per point: $11,802
Gary Payton
Salary per point: $4,799
Salary per rebound: $19,867
Salary per assist: $11,675
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $47,826
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $28,105
Era-adjusted salary per point: $11,552
Damian Lillard
Salary per point: $8,371
Salary per rebound: $48,092
Salary per assist: $31,055
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $60,933
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $39,346
Era-adjusted salary per point: $10,607
Vince Carter
Salary per point: $6,687
Salary per rebound: $26,044
Salary per assist: $36,497
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $40,261
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $56,420
Era-adjusted salary per point: $10,338
Who Cost Less Than Jordan?
One might assume that Jordan’s legendary ability to put the ball through the hoop would mean he also gave his team the most for their money. You would be wrong, though.
There are, in fact, eight different players whose era-adjusted earnings per point scored is even lower than that of his Airness — including two players who more than doubled Jordan’s per-dollar production.
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Salary per point: $7,771
Salary per rebound: $17,525
Salary per assist: $36,039
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $21,439
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $44,088
Era-adjusted salary per point: $9,506
Karl Malone
Salary per point: $2,856
Salary per rebound: $7,047
Salary per assist: $20,100
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $22,466
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $64,076
Era-adjusted salary per point: $9,106
Larry Bird
Salary per point: $1,187
Salary per rebound: $2,883
Salary per assist: $4,543
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $19,843
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $31,268
Era-adjusted salary per point: $8,172
Charles Barkley
Salary per point: $1,854
Salary per rebound: $3,511
Salary per assist: $10,450
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $14,354
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $42,725
Era-adjusted salary per point: $7,580
Clyde Drexler
Salary per point: $1,427
Salary per rebound: $4,743
Salary per assist: $5,171
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $22,106
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $24,098
Era-adjusted salary per point: $6,650
Isiah Thomas
Salary per point: $1,006
Salary per rebound: $5,443
Salary per assist: $2,089
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $33,150
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $12,724
Era-adjusted salary per point: $6,126
James Worthy
Salary per point: $809
Salary per rebound: $2,804
Salary per assist: $4,729
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $17,075
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $28,804
Era-adjusted salary per point: $4,926
Dominique Wilkins
Salary per point: $923
Salary per rebound: $3,432
Salary per assist: $9,192
Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $14,988
Era-adjusted salary per assist: $40,137
Era-adjusted salary per point: $4,029
Methodology: In order to find out how Michael Jordan’s value compared to other greats, GOBankingRates looked at ESPN’s Ranking of the top 74 NBA players of all time, published in May 2020, and found data for all players whose careers started in 1979 or later (as salary/earnings data was unavailable before that time). With that qualification in mind, GOBankingRates used Spotrac and Basketball-Reference data to find the following factors for each player: (1) total career earnings; (2) total regular-season games played; (3) total regular-season points scored; (4) total regular-season rebounds; (5) total regular-season assists; (6) total playoff games played; (7) total playoff points scored; (8) total playoff rebounds; and (9) total playoff assists. GOBankingRates took factor No. 1 and divided it by each succeeding factor to give: (10) amount earned per regular-season win; (11) amount earned per regular-season point scored; (12) amount earned per regular-season rebound; (13) amount earned per regular-season assist; (14) amount earned per playoff game played; (14) amount earned per playoff point scored; (15) amount earned per playoff rebound; and (16) amount earned per playoff assist. Factors No. 10-16 were not cumulative but calculated individually. GOBankingRates also included (17) miscellaneous achievements for each player across the following categories as supplementary information: inducted into the Hall of Fame, NBA championships won, regular MVPs won, Finals MVPs won, All-NBA Teams made and All-Star teams made. All data was collected and is up to date as of May 28, 2020.
To find the era-adjusted values, GOBankingRates found the average salary cap (in inflation-adjusted 2020 dollars) taken from across the full span of each player’s career. There are six players listed who began their career prior to the introduction of the salary cap in 1984, with the earliest being Magic Johnson in 1979. For those players, the average was simply taken from 1984 to their final season. After determining the average salary cap over the course of each player’s career, GOBankingRates divided the current salary cap by the average salary cap to find each player’s era-adjustment factor. The era-adjusted dollar values were found by multiplying each value by this adjustment factor.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Was Michael Jordan Worth the Money? His Airness Compared to Other Greats