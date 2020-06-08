Was Michael Jordan Worth the Money? His Airness Compared to Other Greats

If you watch ESPN, then you’re aware there’s a fair number of pundits who seem to earn their living primarily by shouting down anyone willing to challenge the doctrine that Michael Jordan is the best basketball player ever. Yet, despite staunch support from sports network talking heads — as well as a convincing argument from ESPN’s own Jordan documentary “The Last Dance” — the debate over who carries the mantle of the NBA’s G.O.A.T. doesn’t seem any closer to being settled.

While it can be hard to definitively say who really did the most to help their team win, sports is a business, and looking at how much a player earned in salary versus how much they produced on the court can give you a better sense of their true value.

In a new study, GOBankingRates crunched the numbers on how much value the Chicago Bulls got from Jordan and how his value compares to other greats of the game.

The study took each player’s total career earnings and divided it by their key statistics, giving us the dollar amount of what each player earned for every point, rebound and assist they recorded. To account for the drastic inflation of basketball salaries over the last 40 years, the study adjusted these figures based on the growth of the NBA salary cap from 1984. This provided an “era-adjusted” dollar figure for each key statistic. The lower the dollar amount, the higher the value.

Unfortunately, data on NBA salaries from before 1978 is relatively spotty, which meant players from before that era had to be omitted. Alas, comparisons between Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain and Air Jordan based on their relative salary aren’t forthcoming. However, the 44 remaining players do include a dream team of some of the game’s all-time greats — like Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Jordan-nemesis Isiah Thomas.

So, how does Michael Jordan stack up in the pantheon of all-time greats — which includes some of his former teammates — when you factor in what it cost to secure his services? Here’s a closer look.

Last updated: June 8, 2020

Michael Jordan

Salary per point: $2,904

Salary per rebound: $14,055

Salary per assist: $16,647

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $48,702

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $57,685

Era-adjusted salary per point: $10,063

Who Cost More Than Jordan?

Even with the large contracts, Michael Jordan and his considerable scoring prowess proved to be an incredible value for the Bulls. Here are the 35 all-time greats who provided less value than Air Jordan.

Dikembe Mutombo





Salary per point: $12,249

Salary per rebound: $11,624

Salary per assist: $115,860

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $25,781

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $256,960

Era-adjusted salary per point: $27,166

Kevin Garnett





Salary per point: $12,823

Salary per rebound: $22,801

Salary per assist: $61,397

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $41,546

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $111,872

Era-adjusted salary per point: $23,365

Alonzo Mourning





Salary per point: $10,304

Salary per rebound: $20,661

Salary per assist: $155,873

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $45,517

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $343,401

Era-adjusted salary per point: $22,700

Shaquille O'Neal





Salary per point: $10,013

Salary per rebound: $21,860

Salary per assist: $94,628

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $45,370

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $196,398

Era-adjusted salary per point: $20,783

Jason Kidd





Salary per point: $10,384

Salary per rebound: $20,863

Salary per assist: $15,055

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $40,155

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $28,977

Era-adjusted salary per point: $19,987

Chris Paul





Salary per point: $13,947

Salary per rebound: $57,077

Salary per assist: $27,163

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $80,389

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $38,257

Era-adjusted salary per point: $19,643

Kobe Bryant





Salary per point: $9,610

Salary per rebound: $45,879

Salary per assist: $51,271

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $82,137

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $91,788

Era-adjusted salary per point: $17,205

Scottie Pippen





Salary per point: $5,806

Salary per rebound: $14,673

Salary per assist: $17,923

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $43,289

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $52,878

Era-adjusted salary per point: $17,128

Patrick Ewing





Salary per point: $4,764

Salary per rebound: $10,186

Salary per assist: $53,374

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $35,500

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $186,028

Era-adjusted salary per point: $16,605

Pau Gasol





Salary per point: $10,577

Salary per rebound: $19,548

Salary per assist: $56,303

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $29,720

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $85,602

Era-adjusted salary per point: $16,081

Tim Duncan





Salary per point: $9,134

Salary per rebound: $16,038

Salary per assist: $57,284

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $28,194

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $100,705

Era-adjusted salary per point: $16,058

Tracy McGrady





Salary per point: $8,837

Salary per rebound: $30,786

Salary per assist: $39,035

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $55,572

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $70,463

Era-adjusted salary per point: $15,951

Dennis Rodman





Salary per point: $4,239

Salary per rebound: $2,370

Salary per assist: $17,707

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $8,872

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $66,283

Era-adjusted salary per point: $15,869

Kawhi Leonard





Salary per point: $12,137

Salary per rebound: $35,136

Salary per assist: $84,790

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $45,706

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $110,298

Era-adjusted salary per point: $15,788

Steve Nash





Salary per point: $8,320

Salary per rebound: $39,719

Salary per assist: $13,997

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $72,541

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $25,563

Era-adjusted salary per point: $15,195

David Robinson





Salary per point: $5,325

Salary per rebound: $10,547

Salary per assist: $45,354

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $29,927

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $128,695

Era-adjusted salary per point: $15,110

Hakeem Olajuwon





Salary per point: $4,126

Salary per rebound: $8,087

Salary per assist: $36,355

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $29,354

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $131,968

Era-adjusted salary per point: $14,977

Stephen Curry





Salary per point: $10,260

Salary per rebound: $53,345

Salary per assist: $36,456

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $71,804

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $49,071

Era-adjusted salary per point: $13,811

Russell Westbrook





Salary per point: $10,111

Salary per rebound: $33,206

Salary per assist: $28,267

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $45,227

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $38,499

Era-adjusted salary per point: $13,772

Ray Allen





Salary per point: $7,444

Salary per rebound: $34,599

Salary per assist: $41,826

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $63,190

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $76,390

Era-adjusted salary per point: $13,595

Kevin Durant





Salary per point: $9,825

Salary per rebound: $37,614

Salary per assist: $64,654

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $51,804

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $89,044

Era-adjusted salary per point: $13,531

LeBron James





Salary per point: $9,006

Salary per rebound: $32,822

Salary per assist: $33,016

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $47,478

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $47,758

Era-adjusted salary per point: $13,027

Tony Parker





Salary per point: $8,517

Salary per rebound: $48,835

Salary per assist: $23,571

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $74,248

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $35,836

Era-adjusted salary per point: $12,948

Manu Ginobili





Salary per point: $8,316

Salary per rebound: $31,587

Salary per assist: $29,187

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $48,942

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $45,224

Era-adjusted salary per point: $12,885

Dirk Nowitzki





Salary per point: $7,974

Salary per rebound: $21,903

Salary per assist: $68,925

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $34,764

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $109,395

Era-adjusted salary per point: $12,655

Dwyane Wade





Salary per point: $8,478

Salary per rebound: $39,811

Salary per assist: $34,448

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $59,241

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $51,260

Era-adjusted salary per point: $12,615

Paul Pierce





Salary per point: $7,392

Salary per rebound: $25,924

Salary per assist: $41,447

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $43,459

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $69,480

Era-adjusted salary per point: $12,392

Anthony Davis





Salary per point: $9,709

Salary per rebound: $22,426

Salary per assist: $105,388

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $28,414

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $133,525

Era-adjusted salary per point: $12,301

James Harden





Salary per point: $8,951

Salary per rebound: $42,270

Salary per assist: $35,718

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $56,897

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $48,077

Era-adjusted salary per point: $12,048

Allen Iverson





Salary per point: $6,351

Salary per rebound: $45,601

Salary per assist: $27,520

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $85,746

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $51,747

Era-adjusted salary per point: $11,943

John Stockton





Salary per point: $3,445

Salary per rebound: $16,762

Salary per assist: $4,296

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $58,084

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $14,887

Era-adjusted salary per point: $11,937

Magic Johnson





Salary per point: $2,222

Salary per rebound: $5,998

Salary per assist: $3,880

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $32,022

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $20,711

Era-adjusted salary per point: $11,862

Reggie Miller





Salary per point: $4,135

Salary per rebound: $24,993

Salary per assist: $25,241

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $71,340

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $72,046

Era-adjusted salary per point: $11,802

Gary Payton





Salary per point: $4,799

Salary per rebound: $19,867

Salary per assist: $11,675

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $47,826

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $28,105

Era-adjusted salary per point: $11,552

Damian Lillard





Salary per point: $8,371

Salary per rebound: $48,092

Salary per assist: $31,055

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $60,933

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $39,346

Era-adjusted salary per point: $10,607

Vince Carter





Salary per point: $6,687

Salary per rebound: $26,044

Salary per assist: $36,497

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $40,261

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $56,420

Era-adjusted salary per point: $10,338

Who Cost Less Than Jordan?

One might assume that Jordan’s legendary ability to put the ball through the hoop would mean he also gave his team the most for their money. You would be wrong, though.

There are, in fact, eight different players whose era-adjusted earnings per point scored is even lower than that of his Airness — including two players who more than doubled Jordan’s per-dollar production.

Giannis Antetokounmpo





Salary per point: $7,771

Salary per rebound: $17,525

Salary per assist: $36,039

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $21,439

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $44,088

Era-adjusted salary per point: $9,506

Karl Malone





Salary per point: $2,856

Salary per rebound: $7,047

Salary per assist: $20,100

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $22,466

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $64,076

Era-adjusted salary per point: $9,106

Larry Bird





Salary per point: $1,187

Salary per rebound: $2,883

Salary per assist: $4,543

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $19,843

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $31,268

Era-adjusted salary per point: $8,172

Charles Barkley





Salary per point: $1,854

Salary per rebound: $3,511

Salary per assist: $10,450

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $14,354

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $42,725

Era-adjusted salary per point: $7,580

Clyde Drexler





Salary per point: $1,427

Salary per rebound: $4,743

Salary per assist: $5,171

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $22,106

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $24,098

Era-adjusted salary per point: $6,650

Isiah Thomas





Salary per point: $1,006

Salary per rebound: $5,443

Salary per assist: $2,089

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $33,150

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $12,724

Era-adjusted salary per point: $6,126

James Worthy





Salary per point: $809

Salary per rebound: $2,804

Salary per assist: $4,729

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $17,075

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $28,804

Era-adjusted salary per point: $4,926

Dominique Wilkins





Salary per point: $923

Salary per rebound: $3,432

Salary per assist: $9,192

Era-adjusted salary per rebound: $14,988

Era-adjusted salary per assist: $40,137

Era-adjusted salary per point: $4,029

Methodology: In order to find out how Michael Jordan’s value compared to other greats, GOBankingRates looked at ESPN’s Ranking of the top 74 NBA players of all time, published in May 2020, and found data for all players whose careers started in 1979 or later (as salary/earnings data was unavailable before that time). With that qualification in mind, GOBankingRates used Spotrac and Basketball-Reference data to find the following factors for each player: (1) total career earnings; (2) total regular-season games played; (3) total regular-season points scored; (4) total regular-season rebounds; (5) total regular-season assists; (6) total playoff games played; (7) total playoff points scored; (8) total playoff rebounds; and (9) total playoff assists. GOBankingRates took factor No. 1 and divided it by each succeeding factor to give: (10) amount earned per regular-season win; (11) amount earned per regular-season point scored; (12) amount earned per regular-season rebound; (13) amount earned per regular-season assist; (14) amount earned per playoff game played; (14) amount earned per playoff point scored; (15) amount earned per playoff rebound; and (16) amount earned per playoff assist. Factors No. 10-16 were not cumulative but calculated individually. GOBankingRates also included (17) miscellaneous achievements for each player across the following categories as supplementary information: inducted into the Hall of Fame, NBA championships won, regular MVPs won, Finals MVPs won, All-NBA Teams made and All-Star teams made. All data was collected and is up to date as of May 28, 2020.

To find the era-adjusted values, GOBankingRates found the average salary cap (in inflation-adjusted 2020 dollars) taken from across the full span of each player’s career. There are six players listed who began their career prior to the introduction of the salary cap in 1984, with the earliest being Magic Johnson in 1979. For those players, the average was simply taken from 1984 to their final season. After determining the average salary cap over the course of each player’s career, GOBankingRates divided the current salary cap by the average salary cap to find each player’s era-adjustment factor. The era-adjusted dollar values were found by multiplying each value by this adjustment factor.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Was Michael Jordan Worth the Money? His Airness Compared to Other Greats