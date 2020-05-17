Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James: The key stats you need to know in the GOAT debate
The ESPN documentary series "The Last Dance" has shown a younger generation of NBA fans that Michael Jordan is much more than a guy who sells retro sneakers. For those who witnessed Jordan's greatness over the course of two three-peats with the Bulls, it has reinforced the belief he is the greatest player to ever touch the court.
A current star has complicated that GOAT (greatest of all time) conversation, of course. There is an argument to be made for putting LeBron James over Jordan, and James' case will only grow stronger as he continues to rise up individual leaderboards and chase championships in Los Angeles.
Sporting News' Bill Bender has a helpful guide with the most important talking points if you're ready to discuss MJ vs. LeBron, but we're simply here to provide the facts you need to justify your choice. Don't be the person yelling "six rings" with no backup plan.
Here's a closer look at where the GOAT debate stands ...
Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James: Regular season stats
Jordan is superior in the scoring department, but James grabs rebounds and dishes out assists at a higher rate. While both players are known for tenacious defense on the wing, Jordan finished first in the league in steals three times in his career. James has not yet claimed a steals title.
In terms of longevity, James holds a clear advantage. The gap in total numbers will widen as long as James stays healthy, and he doesn't appear to be slowing down at age 35.
Jordan
Per Game
LeBron
30.1
Points
27.1
6.2
Rebounds
7.4
5.3
Assists
7.4
2.3
Steals
1.6
0.8
Blocks
0.8
2.7
Turnovers
3.5
38.3
Minutes
38.4
49.7
Field goal %
50.4
32.7
3-point %
34.4
83.5
Free throw %
73.5
Jordan
Totals
LeBron
1,072
Games
1,258
32,292
Points
34,087
6,672
Rebounds
9,353
5,633
Assists
9,298
2,514
Steals
2,011
893
Blocks
951
2,924
Turnovers
4,402
41,011
Minutes
48,329
Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James: Regular season advanced stats
It's all about which category you choose when it comes to advanced statistics. VORP and Win Shares favor James, but PER and Box Plus/Minus go to Jordan.
Pick a side, nerds! (That's a term of endearment.)
Jordan
Advanced
LeBron
27.9
Player Efficiency Rating
27.5
116.1
Value Over Replacement
133.2
9.2
Box Plus/Minus
8.9
214.0
Win Shares
236.1
56.9
True Shooting %
58.6
33.3
Usage %
31.5
Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James: Playoff stats
The playoff statistics mirror what Jordan and James produce during the regular season. Despite James' increased usage and efficiency from beyond the arc over the course of his career, it's worth noting he shoots the same percentage as Jordan from 3-point range (33.2).
Oh, and about the lazy narrative claiming James shrinks in big games — his postseason lines are often more impressive than his regular-season performances. That's not a smart way to argue against him.
Jordan
Playoffs per Game
LeBron
33.4
Points
28.9
6.4
Rebounds
8.9
5.7
Assists
7.1
2.1
Steals
1.8
0.9
Blocks
1.0
3.1
Turnovers
3.6
41.8
Minutes
42.0
48.7
Field goal %
49.1
33.2
3-point %
33.2
82.8
Free throw %
74.3
Jordan
Playoff totals
LeBron
179
Games
239
5,987
Points
6,911
1,152
Rebounds
2,122
1,022
Assists
1,687
376
Steals
419
158
Blocks
232
546
Turnovers
866
7,474
Minutes
10,049
Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James: Playoff advanced stats
Jordan is the all-time playoff leader in PER and Box Plus/Minus, and he has the highest usage percentage. But James tops everyone in VORP and Win Shares.
So yeah, these guys are pretty good.
Jordan
Advanced
LeBron
28.6
Player Efficiency Rating
28.3
24.7
Value Over Replacement
30.8
11.1
Box Plus/Minus
10.2
39.8
Win Shares
51.0
56.8
True Shooting %
57.9
35.6
Usage %
32.2
Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James: Accolades and awards
And here's the big one. Jordan fans have championships in their back pockets. MJ went a perfect 6-0 in the NBA Finals and never needed a Game 7 to win those series.
James has gone 3-6 in his nine NBA Finals appearances, but he also controlled the Eastern Conference with the Cavaliers and Heat for almost an entire decade. Another title or MVP would provide a huge boost to his resume.
Jordan
Accolades
LeBron
6
Championships
3
5
MVPs
4
6
Finals MVPs
3
11
All-NBA
15
9
All-Defense
6
14
All-Star
16
10
Scoring titles
1