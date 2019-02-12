Michael Jordan touts rings when asked about James Harden, Russell Westbrook streaks

With Michael Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets hosting this weekend’s All-Star game, the NBA icon is fielding questions about some of its participants.

With Russell Westbrook having logged his 10th straight triple-double and James Harden extending his streak of 30-point games to 30, Jordan was asked which accomplishment he found more impressive.

MJ reminds everyone of his greatness

His answer was exactly what should be expected from the six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls.

“Which is harder from the player’s standpoint? Six championships, by all means,” Jordan said.

His answer came complete with a grin that suggested he was waiting to pounce on the opportunity to tout his achievements above all else.

He is MJ, after all.

The streaks are nice, but …

Jordan did acknowledge Harden’s and Westbrook’s accomplishments before turning the attention back to himself in what appeared to be a meandering setup for his boast.

“Both,” Jordan said without answering the question. “They are both hard. Uniquely, it shows the talent that we have within the league. It shows the progression within the league. I’m very proud of what both guys have done. Because they’re making their mark for the league. And I really think it helps grow the league.”

Both Westbrook’s and Harden’s streaks — which are still ongoing — are impressive, and Jordan gave them their due. He just made sure to remind everyone that a couple of dudes with zero rings aren’t in his stratosphere when it comes to real sports accomplishments.

