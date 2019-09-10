Michael Jordan pledges $1 million to relief efforts in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

Michael Jordan, who frequents the island, is donating to help the Bahamas. (AP Photo/Tim Aylen)

Michael Jordan will donate $1 million to organizations helping the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian decimated the island.

The six-time NBA champion and Charlotte Hornets owner made the announcement Tuesday through his spokeswoman, Estee Portnoy, on Twitter. Jordan said he is “devastated to see the destruction” and his heart “goes out to everyone who is suffering and to those who have lost loved ones.”

Statement From Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/JIcPGE8y2C — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) September 10, 2019

Jordan said he owns property on the island and visits it frequently. He has not yet picked out which organizations will receive his donations.

“The Bahamian people are strong and resilient and I hope that my donation will be of help as they work to recover from this catastrophic storm,” he said.

At least 43 people have died after the hurricane struck the island over Labor Day weekend. It was the strongest storm on record to hit the Bahamas since records began in 1951, per USA Today. The category 5 had sustained winds of 185 mph and it lingered over the Bahamas, traveling 25 miles in 24 hours to become the shortest tracked major Atlantic storm since 1965, per USA Today.

According to UN relief officials, nearly all of Grand Bahama and Abaco needs assistance due to the destruction.

Connecticut Sun star Jonquel Jones is a native of the islands and, with the help of her agent, started a GoFundMe last week to raise money. Her childhood friend, Sacramento Kings’ Buddy Hield, also set up a GoFundMe. Together, as of Tuesday afternoon, they’ve raised around $250,000.

