Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand pledge $100M in fight for racial equality, social justice: 'Black lives matter'

Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand have pledged $100 million to advocate for racial equality. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

The Jordan Brand announced on Friday that Michael Jordan and the brand have pledged $100 million in the fight for racial justice.

The donations will take place over the next 10 years and go to organizations “dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education,” according to the announcement.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand have pledged to donate $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations "dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education" pic.twitter.com/Lo8emDe8By — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 5, 2020

‘Black lives matter’

“Black lives matter,” the statement reads. “This isn’t a controversial statement.”

Jordan made the pledge after the 10th straight day of protests in U.S. cities following the homicide of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police. Jordan released a personal statement addressing Floyd last week.