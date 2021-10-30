Michael Johnson, son of 'Inside the NBA' host Ernie Johnson, dies at 33

Ernie Johnson (right) and Kenny Smith (left) appear at the 2018 NBA Awards. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner Sports)

Michael Johnson, son of "Inside the NBA" host Ernie Johnson, died Friday. He was 33.

Ernie confirmed the news on social media, saying the family was "grieving" but grateful to have 33 years with Michael.

Johnson explained in his Instagram post that Michael, who was adopted from Romania, was diagnosed with duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder in which muscles degenerate over time.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association shared Michael's story in a 2015 video.

It's unclear if Johnson will take time away from his broadcasting duties following Michael's death.

NBA pays tribute to Michael Johnson

The NBA paid tribute to Michael on Saturday. The league also sent "heartfelt condolences" to Ernie, his wife Cheryl and the rest of the Johnson family.

The NBA mourns the passing of Michael Johnson, the son of Turner Sports’ Ernie Johnson. Michael was admired by so many around the league for his remarkable courage and perseverance. We send our heartfelt condolences to Ernie, Cheryl and their family during this difficult time. — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021

Turner Sports PR also put out a statement, calling Michael "a true hero who uplifted and brought joy to everyone he touched."

On Saturday, MLB Communications also put out a tweet sending condolences to Johnson and his family. In addition to hosting "Inside the NBA," Johnson also serves as an MLB announcer on TBS.