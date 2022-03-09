Michael Jackson's Former Las Vegas Mansion Is on Sale for $9.5M USD

Michael Jackson's former home in Las Vegas is currently selling for $9.5 million USD. The one-acre property is currently listed by The Agency's Zar Zaganeh.

Jackson lived in the estate for about a year in 2006 and rented the place at a price of $50,000 USD per month. The King of Pop loved the privacy the home brought, which features a ballroom, a theatre and an orchestra loft. The Roman-inspired space also boasts a dining room table and sofa previously owned by Jackson. Other amenities include a wet bar, an office unit, spa, tennis court and a rooftop deck spanning picturesque views.

During the pop star's stay, he added a few touches reminiscent of Peter Pan's "never growing up" ideology, such as amusement park rides, a 50-seat movie theatre and a zoo. These were removed following his 2005 child molestation trial, where he subsequently put the estate on the market under a new name in 2015. The revamped property was dubbed the "Sycamore Valley Ranch."