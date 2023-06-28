Michael Jackson's Doctor Conrad Murray Opens Medical Institute 12 Years After Involuntary Manslaughter Conviction

The DCM Medical Institute opened last month in El Socorro, San Juan

Kevork Djansezian/Getty, KMazur/WireImage Dr. Conrad Murray and Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson's former doctor Dr. Conrad Murray — who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011 — has opened up his own medical institute.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The DCM Medical Institute opened last month in El Socorro, San Juan. At the launch event, Murray opened up about why he chose to open his own institute.

“When I came back to Trinidad, most of the colleagues whom I had trained felt that I was too much of a threat to be present, when all I was willing to do was to collaborate, further educate and instill care for more and more. So they decided to eventfully lock the doors when they saw the cases I was performing," he said, per the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian.

He added, "It was tough. I dealt with the country locking its borders for two years but I did not give up. I felt that I had to be relentless."

Murray grew up in Trinidad and Tobago after migrating from Grenada with his parents. He later moved to the United States and established himself as a doctor.

Related: 'Daddy!' How Paris and Prince Walked in on Lifeless Father Michael Jackson as Conrad Murray Tried to Revive Him

In 2011, Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Jackson’s 2009 death from cardiac arrest.

Jackson's children — who were present when he died — testified in court during Murray’s trial.

"This is a crime where the end result was the death of a human being," said Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael Pastor said at the time. "That factor demonstrates rather dramatically that the public should be protected."

Throughout the six-week trial, prosecutors portrayed Murray, 58, as a reckless doctor who, for $150,000 a month, sold out the Hippocratic oath, and to treat Jackson's insomnia, gave the King of Pop a nightly drip of propofol, an unpredictable and potentially fatal anesthetic.

During the case, prosecutors attempted to show that Murray set the stage for tragedy by also failing to use proper monitoring equipment and devices to help Jackson breathe under heavy anesthesia.

The doctor, they said, also repeatedly left Jackson's bedside to check emails and make phone calls, which Walgren characterized as "abandonment."

Related: Jane Fonda Says She Went Skinny-Dipping with Michael Jackson on a 'Moonlit Night': 'He Was Skinny'

Defense attorneys argued that before Jackson hired Murray as his personal doctor for his planned This Is It concerts, he'd concluded that propofol was the only treatment for his insomnia. The attorneys and their medical expert, Dr. Paul White, suggested that Jackson injected extra propofol and swallowed several tablets of the sedative lorazepam during moments that morning when Murray’s back was turned – causing Jackson to die so suddenly that Murray could not have saved him.



He served half of his four-year sentence in prison and returned to Trinidad and Tobago, where he registered to practice and qualified as a medical doctor.

After the conviction, Murray has his medical licenses in Texas California and Nevada suspended.

Story continues

The pop icon's death was detailed in Mark Langthorne and Matt Richards' 2016 book 83 Minutes.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.