Michael Jackson’s son responds to Drake’s career success being compared to his father’s

Prince Jackson has responded to people who have compared the success of Canadian rapper Drake to that of his late father Michael Jackson.

“I mean, everybody has their own definition of great, and all respect to Drake [and] everything that he does,” Prince told Toofab, adding that he doesn’t think his father’s career could ever be replicated.

“What my father and my family accomplished, in the time that they did it, is very unlikely never to be matched again.”

This response comes after Drake broke Jackson’s chart record when nine songs from his new album Certified Lover Boy landed in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 last month.

In September, Billboard sparked a debate after posting a tweet asking fans whether “Drake in 2021 [is] as big as Michael Jackson or The Beatles at their peaks?”

While some fans responded saying that Drake is “the greatest”, others said that’s not possible.

He isn't as big as Michael..he's bigger than Michael and that's a fact — Sarkcess (@SARK_PROMO) September 18, 2021

In his album, Drake compared himself to Jackson by rapping on his track “You Only Live Once”: “Not sure if you know but I’m actually Michael Jackson / The man I see in the mirror is actually goin’ platinum.”

Not even close. MJ appealed to all ages and all walks off life, you still have toddlers rocking in their car seats and your granny and grandad rocking with their walking sticks. MJ broke racial barriers and brought the world together... Drake not even close. — Zeee (@xZeeex) September 19, 2021

It's insulting to Michael Jackson and the Beatles to be compared to Drake. — Mirage (@Mirage92_) September 18, 2021

In 2019, a four-hour Emmy award-winning documentary Leaving Neverland brought allegations of child sexual abuse against Jackson back into the public eye.

Story continues

The documentary centres on two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who accuse Jackson of grooming, sexually assaulting, and raping them as children.

The Jackson estate has denied all allegations against the late star, and the singer himself denied all claims against him until his death in 2009.

You can read the timeline of allegations against Jackson, here.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.

Read More

Jesy Nelson releases debut solo single ‘Boyz’ with Nicki Minaj

Kelis’ husband reveals he has stage 4 stomach cancer

Adele says the press got her marriage timeline ‘completely wrong’

Mel B reveals she’s recovering from Covid and has been ill for five weeks

Pharrell Williams cancels music festival at Virginia Beach over cousin’s death

Ariana Grande awarded restraining order against man who ‘threatened to kill her’