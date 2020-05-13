Michael Jackson Musical ‘MJ’ Postpones Broadway Opening Until Next Spring Due To Coronavirus Shutdown
Click here to read the full article.
MJ, the Michael Jackson stage musical headed for Broadway, will begin previews next March, an eight-month postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.
The new dates were announced today by producers Lia Vollack Productions and The Michael Jackson Estate.
More from Deadline
Broadway's 'Plaza Suite' Starring Matthew Broderick And Sarah Jessica Parker Postpones Opening For A Year
Amazon Unveils New Fire Tablets, Including $90 Model For Quarantined Families
Paul Manafort Released To Home Confinement To Serve Remainder Of Sentence
The world premiere of MJ, featuring Jackson’s music, will begin previews on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Broadway’s Neil Simon Theatre. Opening night is set for Thursday, April 15. Prior to Broadway’s shutdown on March 12, MJ was set to begin performances this July.
Starring Ephraim Sykes as Michael Jackson, MJ will feature a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and a score comprised of Jackson’s hit songs. Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph.
Anyone who purchased tickets to the previous dates will receive an automatic refund back to the credit card used for the original purchase. Anyone who doesn’t receive a refund by May 30 should contact the point of purchase to request a refund.
Best of Deadline
Coronavirus: U.S. Death Toll Passes 80,000 As Global Cases Reach 4 Million - Update
Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak
Hong Kong Filmart Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears; Event Moves Two Weeks Before Toronto
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.