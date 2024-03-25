Michael Jackson Biopic Adds Kat Graham as Diana Ross, Larenz Tate as Berry Gordy

The upcoming Michael Jackson biopic “Michael” is embracing the Motown sound — announcing key castings including Larenz Tate as Motown Records founder Berry Gordy and Kat Graham as the legendary Diana Ross.

Other new cast members of the Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International project include Jessica Sula (“Split”) as La Toya Jackson; Liv Symone (“Power Book III: Raising Kanan”) as Gladys Knight; Kevin Shinick (“Robot Chicken”) as Dick Clark; KeiLyn Durrel Jones (“The Other Two,” “How to Die Alone”) as Jackson’s trusted friend and confidante Bill Bray; and Kendrick Sampson (“Insecure”) as industry icon Quincy Jones.

“Michael,” from director Antoine Fuqua, is currently in production and has added a slew of stars in recent weeks. Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson will make his screen debut playing his uncle in the Fuqua film, while 9-year-old Juliano Krue Valdi will portray the King of Pop from his early days in the Jackson 5.

Colman Domingo and Nia Long will play family heads Joe and Katherine Jackson. Miles Teller will play Jackson’s attorney and advisor John Branca. Eight actors will portray Jackson’s siblings over two time periods, while Variety exclusively reported that Laura Harrier will play portray pioneering female music executive Suzanne de Passe.

Graham King of GK Films (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) is producing the film, with a script from three-time Oscar nominee John Logan. Prince Jackson, Jackson’s eldest son, is working with the production on set, side-by-side with the filmmakers, on behalf of his siblings.

“I’m thrilled that we were able to bring together such a gifted group of actors for this film,” stated King in a press release. “What they bring to these key roles provides a rich backdrop for the movie, adding to the extraordinary ensemble.”

“Michael” is set to hit theaters on April 18 2025.

