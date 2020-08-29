Michael Jackson 62nd Birth Anniversary: When Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Johnny Lever Aped the King of Pop (Watch Videos)

Today, we are celebrating the 62nd birth anniversary of Michael Jackson. The King of Pop has not just been a major icon in the west, but he has also influenced the Indian popular culture as well. We have seen our Bollywood stars dress up as MJ on many occasions. Tiger Shroff has paid a tribute to him on multiple occasions. Hrithik Roshan did something similar for the music video of the song "Bang Bang". MJ has even influenced the dining styles of Indian icons like Mithun Chakraborty, Prabhu Deva, Javed Jaffrey to name a few. Even music maestro AR Rahman has said that he has been inspired by MJ's music. Anupam Kher Recalls Breaking the Barricade to Hug the King of Pop Michael Jackson During His India Visit.

Also Read | Michael Jackson 62nd Birth Anniversary: Remembering the Fashion Icon That He Was (View Pics)

Today, we are going to remember Michael Jackson through the videos where Bollywood celebs have paid him a tribute. The industry folks have tried to ape his technique, his looks, or sometimes just delved in a light-hearted parody of him. We have Johny Lever to blame for the last one. Mumbai Police Says 'Moonwalking' on the Streets During Lockdown Is 'Dangerous' in Michael Jackson Style, And Netizens Are Totally Loving The Creative COVID-19 Awareness Post.

Shahid Kapoor As MJ

In 2010, Shahid Kapoor paid a tribute to Michael Jackson as he performed at an awards show. He danced like a dream.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff's Rambo Remake Sees a Big Change, Director Siddharth Anand Steps Down to Make Way for Rohit Dhawan

Tiger Shroff's Tribute At An Awards Show

Tiger has danced on multiple occasions like MJ. This was one of the first time when we saw his talent.

Johnny Lever As MJ

In the 1993 movie, Mahakal, Lever paid a tribute to MJ in his own funny way. It is a caricaturish portrayal, but, hey, it was the '90s.

Hrithik Roshan Pays Tribute To MJ

Hrithik Roshan starred in the action film, Bang Bang, a desi remake of the Hollywood movie, Knight and Day. In a promotional song, he did a routine that was inspired by Jackson.

Tiger Shroff, Again

As we said, Tiger has paid a tribute to MJ on various occasions. Here's him dancing in the movie Munna Michael, inspired by the King himself.

So, these were our favourite times when Bollywood aped Michael Jackson. For years to come, MJ's dancing style;e and his music will continue to impress people and influence popular culture across the globe. Thank you, MJ.