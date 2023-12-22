Michael J. Fox's “Back to the Future” Hoverboard, Jack Nicholson's “The Shining” Axe and More Movie Props Up For Auction

Bidding for the Studio Auctions sale begins online Jan. 17

Michael Simon; Amblin/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock Michael J. Fox riding a hoverboard in 'Back to the Future Part II'

Owning a piece of Hollywood history just got a little easier.

Studio Auctions, a California-based company that specializes in selling movie and television memorabilia, has a treasure trove of items from fan-favorite films that it's putting up for auction early next year.

Among the props being offered: A hoverboard Michael J. Fox had as Marty McFly in Back to the Future Part II, Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man helmet, the glasses Harrison Ford wore as Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark and the axe Jack Nicholson’s Jack Torrance used to terrorize his wife in the horror classic The Shining.

Michael Simon Iron Man's helmet

Also available: a Baby Groot miniature from Guardians of the Galaxy starring Chris Pratt, Lee Majors’ bionic arm from The Six Million Dollar Man, Yoda’s walking stick from the Star Wars sequel The Empire Strikes Back and the mask Anthony Hopkins wore as serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs.

Opening bids for the items start anywhere from $25,000 to $65,000. Web bidding begins online at studioauctions.com Jan. 17, and in-person bidding takes place in L.A. on Feb. 17.

Michael Simon Yoda's walking stick from 'The Empire Strikes Back'

Brad Teplitsky, co-founder of Studio Auctions, said in a statement, “We are excited to be offering some exceptional pieces from the most iconic movies of our time. This is a unique opportunity to own a piece of movie history.”

At previous auctions, the company sold a miniature model of Dorothy Gale’s Kansas house from The Wizard of Oz, one of three used in the famous twister scene, which went for $534,000.

Michael Simon Hannibal Lecter's mask from 'The Silence of the Lambs'

The stunt hammer Chris Hemsworth wielded as superhero Thor in the Avengers epic Thor: The Dark World sold for $33,000, while the stunt dagger Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) used to stab Maximus (Russell Crowe) in Ridley Scott's Oscar-winning historical epic Gladiator fetched $7,200.

Studio Auctions, according to a release from the company, “reviews all collectable items through a vigorous authentication process, ensuring any items offered through the site are 100 percent authentic and original.”

“Unlike other auction houses or collector dealers, Studio Auctions has a dedicated staff to verify all paperwork, material and visual comparison, ownership history and more to bring only authentic items to their customers,” the company states.



