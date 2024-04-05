Michael J. Fox Says He’d Do It Again If The Right Offer Was Made
Michael J. Fox says he’d consider acting again.
Despite stepping away from acting in 2020, Fox – diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at age 29 in 1991 – now says he would consider performing again.
“If someone offers me a part and I do it and I have a good time, great,” Fox said in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I would do acting if something came up that I could put my realities into it, my challenges, if I could figure it out.”
Fox, the Back to the Future and Spin City star, was speaking to the media prior to a charity event for his Michael J. Fox Foundation.
“My goals are always shifting. My biggest goal, I think, was to raise a family. We have four amazing kids, and that’s been the big thing,” said Fox, who has been married to his Family Ties costar Tracy Pollan since 1988. “And then the other is with the work we’ve done with the foundation and wanting to achieve those goals.”
Fox related his decision to stop acting in a 2023 interview with Empire. He talked abut about appearing in two episodes of The Good Wife spinoff The Good Fight in 2020 and struggling to remember his lines.
“I thought of Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. There’s a scene where Leonardo DiCaprio’s character can’t remember his lines anymore. He goes back to his dressing room and he’s screaming at himself in the mirror. Just freaking insane,” Fox told the magazine. “I had this moment where I was looking in the mirror and thought, ‘I cannot remember it anymore.'”
Fox said he told himself, “Well, let’s move on,” and that the decision ultimately “was peaceful.”
Now, he’s rethinking things.
