Michael J. Fox says cure for Parkinson’s disease is ‘closer than it’s ever been’

Michael J. Fox remains optimistic about finding a cure for Parkinson’s disease, saying “I feel it’s closer than it’s ever been”.

Canadian-born Fox, 61, was an in-demand Hollywood star when he was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s disease at 29.

The Back To The Future star has since dedicated his life to finding a cure and helped raise over 2 billion dollars for the cause.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine on Friday he was asked by host Lorraine Kelly what kind of progress was being made.

“I feel it’s closer than it’s ever been,” Fox replied.

Michael J. Fox’s family appear alongside him in new documentary Still

“I think we’ve found this biomarker which is huge, identifying the disease and therefore being able to treat it earlier.

“It was a gigantic breakthrough, we didn’t expect to make it this soon. We were working on it for a long time, ten years ago we talked about it.”

He is currently promoting his new Apple TV+ documentary Still, which documents his life living with Parkinson’s disease, alongside his wife Tracy of 35 years and their four children.

Praising his family for their support, he hailed his other half as “amazing”.

“Our whole family, I always felt this way [that] Tracy is one of the funniest people on this planet and my kids are all funny.

“I think funny is our first response to anything. We say ‘What’s funny about this?’. It could be some colossal, horrible thing.”

“We love each other, we have a good time, we laugh a lot.”

He added: “I’m thrilled with life, I love life. I’m a very happy person. It’s good, I’m 61 years old and that’s amazing in itself.”

To watch the interview and show in full visit itv.com.Lorraine airs weekdays at 9am on ITV1 & ITVX.