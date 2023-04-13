Michael J. Fox Recalls 'Terrible Year' with Parkinson's, Says New Research on the Disease Is the 'Big Reward'

“It’s all changed. It can be known and treated early on. It’s huge,” said Michael J. Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991

Michael J. Fox is reflecting on the difficult time he's recently had due to symptoms of his Parkinson's disease.

In a recent interview with Stat News, the 61-year-old — who was diagnosed in 1991 and went public with his diagnosis in 1998 — gave an update on his health.

"It's been a terrible year," Fox admitted to the outlet before noting that, in some ways, he's "feeling better" now.

However, the Back to the Future star found the silver lining with his disease due to the groundbreaking research on Parkinson's funded by the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

The study, which was published this month in The Lancet Neurology, found that a key Parkinson's pathology can now be identified by examining spinal fluid from living patients, allowing earlier intervention.

"It's all changed. It can be known and treated early on. It's huge," said Fox, who was diagnosed at age 29.

"This is the thing," he added of the research. "This is the big reward. This is the big trophy."

Last month, Fox opened up about living with Parkinson's disease after a screening of his documentary, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival.

Asked during a Q&A how he "mobilized" people to care about Parkinson's, he responded: "I didn't have a choice," adding: "This is it. I have to give everything I have, and it's not lip service. I show up and do the best I can."

He continued, "Pity is a benign form of abuse. I can feel sorry for myself, but I don't have time for that. There is stuff to be learned from this, so let's do that and move on."

Answering questions about the film alongside director Davis Guggenheim, Fox said that the purpose of sharing more about his story is to give back to his fans.

"My fans have basically given me my life," he explained. "I wanted to give these people who have done so much for me my time and gratitude. It was great for me to hear from all of you."

Speaking directly to Guggenheim, he added: "Parkinson's sucks, but it's a great life, so thank you for it."

"I have no regrets," he said of his period working after his diagnosis. "You do what you have to do, but you do not want to kill your self. And that's when I stopped."

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie debuts on Apple TV+ on May 12.

