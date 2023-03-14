Michael Irvin to change venue of $100M defamation suit, to release hotel video

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin has dropped the $100 million federal defamation suit against Marriott without prejudice with plans to change the venue, his attorney Leo McCathern said.

Irvin and McCathern also plan to release the video of Irvin’s Feb 5 interaction with an employee of the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown that spawned the lawsuit at a Tuesday morning press conference.

The moves come just over a month after Irvin first filed the suit in response to allegations that he sexually harassed a female employee of the hotel and days after Marriott detailed the employee’s accusations in a court filing on Friday.

The document described an intoxicated Irvin making a lewd comments and being aggressively flirtatious.

When Feb. 5 incident was reported to hotel management, Irvin was removed from the property. He was also removed from Super Bowl LVII coverage by the NFL Network and ESPN. Neither have yet to put him back on air.

Irvin denied doing anything improper and filed the $100 million defamation suit against Marriott.

His request for video of the incident was granted on Friday after U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant lambasted Marriott for not releasing the video earlier.

McCathern plans to show the video Tuesday morning at a press conference.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.