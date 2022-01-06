Michael Imperioli Tapped to Star in ‘White Lotus’ Season Two

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Michael Imperioli has been tapped to star in the second season of the hit HBO show The White Lotus.

Imperioli, who won an Emmy for his portrayal of Christopher Moltisanti on The Sopranos, will play a character named Dominic Di Grasso. Di Grasso is vacationing at the show’s eponymous luxury hotel with both his aging father and his young son, a recent college graduate, according to Deadline. Imperioli is the first confirmed cast member of the second season, and there’s no word yet on who will play the other two members of his family.

How Natasha Rothwell Made Us Laugh on ‘Insecure’ and Cry on ‘The White Lotus’

The second season of the ensemble dark comedy won’t take place in the same setting as the first, instead moving to another hotel in the same chain in Hawaii. Mike White, who created the show, is returning as an executive producer. The show was a huge hit for HBO in 2021 and a draw for its streaming service HBO Max, receiving both critical praise and millions of viewers.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.