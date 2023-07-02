Michael Imperioli Forbids “Bigots And Homophobes” From Watching ‘The Sopranos,’ ‘The White Lotus’ & Any Of His Work After Anti-LGBTQ+ SCOTUS Ruling

Michael Imperioli is taking a stand against “bigots and homophobes” and doesn’t want him to watch his work. The actor’s comments come after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a web designer could refuse to provide services for same-sex weddings.

“I’ve decided to forbid bigots and homophobes from watching The Sopranos, The White Lotus, Goodfellas or any movie or tv show I’ve been in,” he posted on Instagram. “Thank you Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate and exclude those who I don’t agree with and am opposed to. USA! USA!”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More from Deadline

Imperioli would add replies to his post furthering his stance saying “hate and ignorance is not a legitimate point of view” and adding that the ruling is dehumanizing.

“America is becoming dumber by the minute,” he also replied.

Imperioli played Christopher Moltisanti in all of six seasons of The Sopranos between 1999 and 2007. The actor took an Emmy award in 2004 for his role in the HBO drama series in the Outstanding Supporting Actor category. Imperioli was also the recipient of a SAG award in 1999 and 2007 for his work in the series.

In 2022, Imperioli joined the cast of The White Lotus for its second season in the role of Dominic Di Grasso. Imperioli and the cast of the HBO anthology series won a SAG award earlier this year in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series category.

Imperioli was part of the cast of the 1990 film Goodfellas. Other films he has been featured in include Malcolm X (1992), Bad Boys (1995), The Basketball Diaries (1995), Clockers (1995), The Lovely Bones (2009), Oldboy (2013), Primal (2019), One Night in Miami (2020), and many more.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.