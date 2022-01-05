Michael Imperioli Checks Into ‘The White Lotus’ for Season 2

HBO has booked its first guest for Season 2 of “The White Lotus.” “Sopranos” alum Michael Imperioli is joining Mike White’s dark comedy.

The second season of the satire, which focused on uber-rich guests and the staff of the eponymous Hawaiian resort, will feature a new cast and new location.

Imperioli will play Dominic Di Grasso, a man traveling with his elderly father and recent college-graduate son. Season 1 star Jennifer Coolidge has been rumored to return, though HBO has not confirmed that.

“The White Lotus” is a social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The series follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself.

The show’s six-episode run ended with the long-awaited reveal of which character dies at the end — a mystery set in motion with a flash-forward scene in the premiere episode — which you can read more about here.

White executive produces the show alongside David Bernad, Nick Hall. Mark Kamine serves as co-executive producer.

“The White Lotus” Season 1 starred Murray Bartlett (“Looking”), Connie Britton (“Nashville”), Jennifer Coolidge (“2 Broke Girls”), Alexandra Daddario (“True Detective”), Fred Hechinger (“Eighth Grade”), Jake Lacy (“Girls”), Brittany O’Grady (“Little Voice”), Natasha Rothwell (“Insecure”), Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”) and Steve Zahn (“Treme”).

Deadline first reported the news about Imperioli’s casting.