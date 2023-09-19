Michael Green Buys Handful Of Shares In Omni Bridgeway

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Michael Green, the Non-Executive Director of Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL) recently shelled out AU$144k to buy stock, at AU$1.99 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Omni Bridgeway Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Michael Green is the biggest insider purchase of Omni Bridgeway shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$1.91. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Omni Bridgeway insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Omni Bridgeway

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Omni Bridgeway insiders own about AU$13m worth of shares (which is 2.4% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Omni Bridgeway Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Omni Bridgeway we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Omni Bridgeway. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Omni Bridgeway (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

