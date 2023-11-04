Michael Gove warns Hamas attacks are tragic reminder of Holocaust

An artist's impression of the proposed Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre - Parliament

Michael Gove has said the Oct 7 attacks on Israel by Hamas are a “tragic reminder” of the need to remember the Holocaust, ahead of the expected inclusion of a law paving the way for a new national memorial in this week’s King’s Speech.

The Communities Secretary said a Holocaust memorial due to be built next to Parliament would “stand as a profound expression of Britain’s shared values and beliefs”.

The Holocaust Memorial Bill is expected to be included in Tuesday’s King’s Speech as the Government seeks to build on cross-party support to remove an archaic legal obstacle preventing the project from going ahead.

The speech, which will set out the Government’s legislative agenda between now and the next election, is also expected to include plans for a law setting out a series of criminal justice measures, and to announce legislation that would phase out some leaseholds in England and Wales.

Downing Street claimed that the speech would “deliver a brighter future for the country”.

Speaking ahead of the state opening of Parliament on Tuesday, Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, said: “This will be the first King’s Speech in seventy years and the legislation we will bring forward is part of our plan to build a better future for the next seventy.

“Just as I have done with energy security, net zero, illegal migration and HS2, the King’s Speech will take the long-term decisions to address the challenges this country faces, not the easy way out with short-term gimmicks.

“To make the real change this country needs, we will bring forward bills that strengthen our society, help people feel safer in their own communities and give a sense of pride in the place they call home.”

Addressing the plans to “carry over” the Holocaust Memorial Bill, which began its passage through Parliament before the summer, Mr Gove said: “The Government is determined to see the Holocaust Memorial placed at the heart of our national life, next to the Houses of Parliament.

“We promised ‘never again’ after the unspeakable horrors of the Nazi era and the systematic killing of six million Jews.

“And yet on Oct 7 in Israel, we saw terrorists inflict murder and evil violence that resulted in the largest loss of Jewish life on a single day since the Holocaust. That was a tragic reminder that the memory of the Holocaust must be preserved for future generations.”

Planning permission was granted in July 2021 after a public inquiry and the recommendations of planning inspector David Morgan.

But it was challenged in the High Court by the London Historic Parks and Gardens Trust, which argued against building the centre on the small triangular Grade II-listed park to the south of Parliament.

The London County Council (Improvements) Act 1900 required the land to be used as a public park.

The Holocaust Memorial Bill will update the legislation, removing the legal obstacle that has prevented the construction of the Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre.

‘Conservatives ditched a series of manifesto commitments’

Labour said the King’s Speech would confirm that the Conservatives have ditched a series of manifesto commitments and pledges that Mr Sunak made during the Conservative leadership contest last summer.

Of 29 bills announced in the 2022 Queen’s Speech, 10 have not been completed this session, with many “abandoned or never even introduced”, the Opposition said.

Lucy Powell, the Shadow Commons leader, said: “This week’s King’s Speech is Rishi Sunak’s final chance to deliver on dozens of promises made to the British public. Yet many of them look set to be dropped or even reversed.”

The Conservatives have dropped proposals to include a law scrapping EU-derived regulations to build up to 140,000 new homes, following opposition from Labour.

Angela Rayner, the shadow housing secretary, claimed the King’s Speech would “overlook house building”, stating: “Labour will deliver more action on housing in six months than this crumbling Conservative government has managed in six years.”

