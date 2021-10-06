Michael Gove Tears Up The Dance Floor With Tory MP In Manchester

Michael Gove was caught on camera on Tuesday night dancing with fellow Tory MP Tom Tugendhat on the Conservative Party conference.

Parading around to Whitney Houston’s classic from the 80s, ‘I Want To Dance With Somebody’, the levelling up, housing and communities secretary was spun around by Tungendhat, the chair of the foreign affairs committee.

In the 34-second clip, the pair ignore the camera – and the crowds – and appear to be having the best time possible on the dance floor.

Michael Gove and Tom Tugendhat are having a *great* time on the dance floor at Tory conference. pic.twitter.com/pYGz8AzK2m — John Johnston (@johnjohnstonmi) October 6, 2021

This is not the first time Gove has been caught busting a move recently.

In August, he was unknowingly filmed dancing in an Aberdeen night club in his suit.

According to reports, he tried to dodge the £5 entrance fee by telling security he was the chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, prior to the cabinet reshuffle, although his friends have since denied such a claim.

Gove did not hesitate to ridicule himself at the week’s Tory Party conference as he opened his speech by playing ABBA’s ‘Dancing Queen’.

He told the crowds: “Dance like nobody’s watching they say, well I did, but they were watching!”

He also compared the conference to a nightclub, joking: “Here we are – bright lights – great atmosphere – enthusiastic young people. It reminds me of my last night out on the town Aberdeen.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...