Michael Gove: We are taking on the minority of renegade landlords

Michael Gove, the Housing and Communities Secretary - Leon Neal/Getty Images Europe

At the heart of Conservative thinking is the need to get relationships right. And in Conservative affections, nowhere matters more than home. That is why few relationships are as important as those between landlord and tenant, between those who own properties they cherish and have invested in, and those whose warmth, security and shelter depend on the care of others.

That is why the Government is legislating to ensure that we can make those relationships work for everyone. The private rented sector has grown significantly since 2002, doubling in size - with 11 million people now living in privately rented accommodation. Many tenants love the flexibility that renting provides, and a healthy rental market helps people move to better jobs and opportunities during their lives. The overwhelming majority of landlords provide a great service. They care for their properties and those who occupy them.

But there are challenges for both sides. A small minority of tenants behave anti-socially, making life difficult not just for their landlords but their neighbours. And some tenants play fast and loose with their rent obligations, undermining the financial position of landlords providing support to other renters. On the other side of the ledger, there are a small section of landlords who treat tenants poorly, using the threat of eviction to silence complaints about poor standards, and demand extortionate rent increases. These renegade landlords, although also a minority, harm the reputation of the private rented sector, which should be celebrated for the choice and service it provides.

We need to serve both landlords and tenants better. That’s why this Government was elected in 2019 on a manifesto promise to deliver a ‘fairer private rented sector’ for all. For tenants, we will ensure standards improve. We'll do that by keeping the manifesto promise that Boris Johnson committed us to, and ending the abuse of "no fault", or Section 21, evictions – a move that has wide support. Unscrupulous landlords have used the prospect of Section 21 to intimidate tenants into accepting substandard conditions - from damp and mould to other health hazards - or face losing their homes altogether. The chief executive of the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA), for example, told Parliament, “Who doesn’t want to live in a home that is safe, secure, damp free, and category 1 hazard free?” His leadership on behalf of good landlords who look after their tenants and properties alike is to be applauded.

Unacceptable housing conditions are, however, far from restricted to parts of the private rented sector. The tragic loss of two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who died after mould went untreated in his family's housing association flat, confirmed in the most heart-rending way that there are many homes in the social rented sector which are unfit for habitation. Making sure that every family can live in a safe, warm, secure and decent home is a mission of mine. A mission in the tradition of past Conservative housing reformers who sought to improve conditions for all, such as Disraeli, Salisbury, Chamberlain, Churchill, Macmillan and Thatcher. That is why I have taken action to ensure social landlords live up to their responsibilities. And why I will fight for the rights of all tenants.

Yet giving tenants the best possible future depends on supporting the overwhelming majority of good landlords as well. And that is why I am so pleased we have been working with the NRLA and other representative organisations on our bill. We are helping landlords by making it easier to kick out faster anti-social tenants whose behaviour blights communities. And we will also improve the ability of landlords to remove more quickly those who persistently refuse to pay rent.

As our bill goes through the Commons, I will listen attentively to all sides to make sure we improve the private rented sector for everyone. And I will continue, alongside that, with our progress in improving standards in the social rented sector, solving the building safety crisis, making the home buying and selling process easier, reforming planning so we get more of the right homes in the right places, upholding the right to beauty in new developments and delivering the additional infrastructure new communities need.

Progressive Conservative reforms that make the places we live places we love.

