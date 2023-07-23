Michael Gove says Government must not treat environment as ‘religious crusade’

Michael Gove has warned against making tackling climate change a ‘religious crusade’ (File picture) (PA Wire)

Michael Gove has warned against making tackling climate change a “religious crusade” after the Tories narrowly won a by-election in Uxbridge and South Ruislip by opposing the expansion of Ulez.

The levelling up minister said he supported moves to encourage people to walk and cycle more but that some car journeys are vital.

Speaking to the Sunday Telegraph, Mr Gove said the expansion of the charge for polluting cars to outer London was “unwise”.

“One of the dangers - I don't think Labour are alive to this at all – is that if people think that you are treating the cause of the environment as a religious crusade, in which you’re dividing the world into goodies and baddies, then you alienate the support that you need for thoughtful environmentalism.”

Labour overturned a huge 20,000 Conservative majority in the North Yorkshire seat of Selby and Ainsty but fell short in Uxbridge by 495 votes.

Sir Keir Starmer held talks with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan on Saturday and urged him to “reflect” on proposals to extend Ulez to all London boroughs. It currently only applies to central London and the areas up to, but not including, the North and South Circular Roads.

Mr Gove cited Dutch protests over emissions regulations as reasons for ministers to be wary of pressing ahead with environmental legislation too quickly.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir were on Saturday urged not to water down environmental commitments despite the Conservatives’ success in the by-election.

Tory MPs have called for Mr Sunak to re-examine the Government’s pledge for the UK to have a net zero carbon economy by 2050.

But Chris Skidmore, the UK Government’s net zero tsar, warned ministers against “playing politics” with environmental issues, arguing it could cost the Tories in the long run.

The Conservative MP said: “To do so would not only be deeply regrettable, it would be an abdication of responsible government that must put the lives and health of the public, and the opportunity for economic growth by investing in industries of the future, ahead of gamesmanship.

“It is also really bad politics, given that the environment and taking action on climate change consistently polls third in the issues that voters care about.”