‘Michael Gove to push developers to take responsibility for all safety defects’

Aine Fox, Geraldine Scott and Sam Blewett, PA
·5 min read

Michael Gove will push developers to take responsibility for all building safety defects rather than just cladding, according to a leaseholder who described a meeting between the Housing Secretary and campaigners as “largely positive”.

Mr Gove was credited with “putting his shoulder to the wheel” on a long-running high-profile issue, having earlier vowed not to hesitate to introduce a developers’ tax to hit those responsible for dangerous cladding if firms did not voluntarily step up to fix problems.

The minister held a virtual meeting with campaign groups ahead of a statement he is expected to make in Parliament on Monday afternoon.

His comments during the 45-minute meeting marked a welcome change in the Government’s position, said one person affected by the issue.

The source, who did not want to be named, told the PA news agency: “I think the two interesting things that he sort of drew out in a bit more detail is he says when he meets with developers, he is going to ask them to take responsibility for all defects – so cladding and non-cladding defects, which is a shift in position because this has been focused on cladding-only stuff and the non-cladding stuff can cost just as much, if not more, as fixing the cladding stuff.

“So I see that as a positive development. And he also said when the Building Safety Bill goes through the Lords, so sometime in February or March or thereabouts, the Government will amend it to try and protect leaseholders in law from these costs, but he didn’t go into detail as to what that meant.”

The person said Mr Gove was “trying to put the squeeze on developers so they come to the table prepared to put down big money to make this go away”, and had been “putting his shoulder to the wheel” on the issue.

They added: “He’s talking about jeopardising their access to other public subsidy, particularly from Help to Buy, if they don’t play ball.”

Asked if they were happy with the tone of what they heard at the meeting, the leaseholder said: “Definitely. I mean, it’s about time.”

During a round of broadcast interviews ahead of the meeting, Mr Gove said it was time for those with “the big bucks, the big profits” to act to remedy the fire safety risks, as he announced that developers must agree to a £4 billion plan to fix dangerous cladding on low-rise flats by early March or risk new laws forcing them to act.

Grenfell fire anniversary
Grenfell Tower in west London, where 72 people died in 2017 in a fire that spread rapidly (Steve Parsons/PA)

Mr Gove told Sky News: “We want to say to developers and indeed all those who have a role to play in recognising their responsibility that we want to work with them.

“But if it’s the case that it’s necessary to do so, then we will use legal means and ultimately, if necessary, the tax system in order to ensure that those who have deep pockets, those who are responsible for the upkeep of these buildings, pay – rather than the leaseholders, the individuals, who in the past were being asked to pay with money they didn’t have for a problem that they did not cause.”

Leaseholders in buildings between 11m (36ft) and 18m (59ft) tall will, in a Government U-turn, no longer have to take out loans to cover the costs of remediation work despite no new money coming from the Treasury.

Instead, Mr Gove told developers to agree to start contributing this year to cover the “full outstanding cost”, which he estimates to be £4 billion.

Regional cabinet meeting &#x002013; Bristol
Communities Secretary Michael Gove (Steve Parsons/PA)

He said “some of the most egregious cases” had already been tackled.

He added that there had been a “particular problem in the system” which “means that people have themselves to come forward and say ‘We believe that this building needs work’,” something he said had resulted in him not knowing the precise number of properties that still needed work.

He told LBC: “We can’t be absolutely precise about the exact number in scope. That is one of the things that I hope that we can do in conversation with owners and with developers at the moment.”

Canary Wharf fire
Leaseholders take part in a demonstration in London to demand an end to the ‘cladding scandal’ (Harry Scoffin/PA)

In a letter to the residential property development industry being sent on Monday, Mr Gove set a deadline of “early March” to publicly accept his ultimatum and provide a “fully-funded plan of action”.

They were also ordered to provide comprehensive information on all buildings taller than 11m that have fire-safety defects and which they helped to construct in the past 30 years.

Reece Lipman said that as things stand, while he owns 25% of his flat in Romford, east London, he is currently liable for “100% of fixing all the costs”.

The 32-year-old said Mr Gove “has got the rhetoric right and is now talking with a much firmer tone”, but insisted that what has been seen as “just a cladding crisis” is in fact “a full-blown building safety crisis” and likened the Government’s action to date as akin to bailing “water off the Titanic with pots and pans”.

Mr Gove admitted the Government “did get stuff wrong” in the cladding scandal, but he said some of those who argued they were abiding by building regulations at the time did not have a “strong case”.

Canary Wharf fire
Mr Gove has said leaseholders should not have to pay to fix problems that they did not cause (Harry Scoffin/PA)

He told LBC: “It’s also the case that there were lots of steps that were taken which put people at risk, and without wanting to pre-empt what the independent inquiry into Grenfell will conclude, I think it is… you would be hard-pressed to say that putting, essentially, sheets of liquid petrol encased in metal on the side of a tower block was the right thing to do.”

Stewart Baseley, the executive chairman of the Home Builders Federation, accepted that leaseholders should not have to pay for remediation, but said builders should not cover the costs alone.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Gobert tests positive for virus again, enters NBA protocols

    The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its sea

  • How Fred VanVleet is leading the Raptors through an underdog season

    VanVleet has quietly buoyed the Raptors throughout a season that has been defined by injuries, absences, and scheduled losses.

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Vancouver Canucks winger Alex Chiasson tests positive for COVID-19

    VANCOUVER — Alex Chiasson is the latest Vancouver Canucks player to test positive for COVID-19. Head coach Bruce Boudreau says the 31-year-old right-winger was held out of practice Thursday due to the test result, but he has not been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Five other Canucks players are currently on the COVID list, including forwards Brock Boeser and Phillip Di Giuseppe (Dec. 29), Justin Dowling (Dec. 30), Jason Dickinson (Jan. 1) and Elias Pettersson (Jan. 5). Boudreau says he's

  • VanVleet comes up big late to help Raptors down Pelicans for sixth straight win

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet stepped up again when needed for the Toronto Raptors. With the game tied at 93-93 and the stubborn New Orleans Pelicans refusing to go away, VanVleet scored the Raptors' next nine points — all three pointers, with Pascal Siakam assisting on two of them — en route to a 105-101 victory Sunday that extended the Raptors' win streak to six games. "We got ourselves in a situation where we needed him to make some big plays," said Toronto coach Nick Nurse. "And obviously he made

  • High school hockey player dies from injury suffered during game

    A high school hockey player from Greenwich, Conn., has died as a result of an injury he sustained during a game.

  • Sharks place embattled forward Evander Kane on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract

    Evander Kane’s time in the San Jose Sharks organization has come to an end.

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • Maple Leafs down undermanned Oilers 4-2 to send Edmonton to its 11th loss in 13 games

    TORONTO — Ilya Mikheyev and the Toronto Maple Leafs added to the Edmonton Oilers' misery Wednesday night. Mikheyev scored on a third-period power play as Toronto defeated the undermanned Oilers 4-2 at Scotiabank Arena. It marked the eighth straight game the Leafs have scored with the man advantage and the fifth consecutive contest Edmonton has allowed a power-play goal. Mikheyev ripped his third goal of the season — and third in the last two games since returning from wrist surgery Dec. 14 — pas

  • Precious Achiuwa’s energy and commitment a difference-maker for Raptors

    Precious Achiuwa was at his best, scrappiest self as the Raptors carved out a win over the Bucks. He spoke post-game about his impact on the court, what he’s learned from this team, and things the scoresheet doesn’t necessarily show. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip. Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting r

  • Fred VanVleet cites confidence, praises teammates after career night vs. Jazz

    "I'm going to be honest, I always think I'm the best player in the gym. Sometimes I'm right, sometimes I'm wrong," Fred VanVleet said following his absolutely ridiculous game versus Utah on Friday. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • China's Tianjin on partial lockdown after omicron found

    BEIJING (AP) — The numbers are small, but the major port of Tianjin may be facing China's first local outbreak of omicron of any size, less than a month before the Winter Olympics open in nearby Beijing. State broadcaster CCTV said the government has divided Tianjin and its 14 million residents into three levels of restrictions, starting with lockdown areas where people are not allowed to leave their homes at all. In control areas, each household is allowed to have one family member leave to buy

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near

  • TFC's Richie Laryea sold to Nottingham Forest

    Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea, who made no secret about wanting to test his skills in Europe, has got his wish. The 27-year-old from Toronto has been sold to Nottingham Forest, which currently stands ninth in England's second-tier Championship. English reports pegged the transfer fee at US$1 million. Laryea is Forest's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Keinan Davis from Aston Villa and Steve Cook from Bournemouth. "It feels amazing to be here. It's been n

  • Blues score 2 power-play goals in last minute, top Stars 2-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly scored power-play goals in the final minute, rallying the St. Louis Blues over the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Sunday. Kyrou won it with 29 seconds left. O’Reilly tied it at 1-all with 47 seconds to go while the Blues had a 6-on-4 advantage. It was the first time in franchise history the Blues scored twice in the last minute to win. “It was definitely very fun to be a part of,” Kyrou said. “It doesn’t happen too often, coming back in the last minute.” This

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little