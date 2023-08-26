How Michael Gove’s Marks & Spencer row left Oxford Street crumbling

m&S oxford street

Years before Stuart Rose was awarded the honorary Lord, he could be found cutting his teeth as a manager in Marks & Spencer’s flagship Marble Arch store.

“I was there 48 years ago,” Lord Rose, now the chairman of Asda, says. “I’d be at the front door when the great and good of Marks & Spencer and [then-chairman] Lord Sieff would come in and catch us out with our jacket buttons not done up properly.”

Lord Rose, 74, was so invested that years later when he became M&S chief executive, he insisted on moving the company’s much-loved “Michael House” clock to the corner of the store-front.

“If you go there today, you’ll see it,” he says. “It’s not an iconic building, but I am fond of it.”

Still, even he admits that it has to change. The building is “asbestos riddled” and unusable in its current form, according to M&S’s current chief Stuart Machin.

It is also at the heart of a row over the future of Oxford Street after Housing Secretary Michael Gove’s decision to block M&S from knocking down and rebuilding the shop.

“I cannot for the life of me understand why he wants to intervene on this particular building,” Lord Rose says.

In July the Housing Secretary moved against both Westminster Council, which had previously approved the plans, and the recommendation of a government-appointed inspector to reject M&S’s proposals.

In his ruling, Gove argued that demolishing and rebuilding the building would “fail to support the transition to a low carbon future” and risked potentially harming the area’s heritage.

Michael Gove’s decision to block M&S’ redevelopment plans have been criticised for stifling efforts to modernise the area - Paul Grover

It is a decision that enraged M&S, with executives lashing out at what they argue is a “haphazard” and “anti-business” move.

It has also left the company scrambling to work out what to do with the building, which by its own admission is unusable, and alarmed neighbours and other retailers who fear that the already down-at-heel Oxford Street will decline further.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Simon Clarke MP said high streets need “every bit of investment that they can get”.

“Oxford Street is somewhere which anyone who knows London would say is not in good shape at the moment. It has lost its way as a retail destination, and it badly needs investment and new life.”

Clarke says he was planning to green light the project while Housing Minister. He held the ministerial post before Gove succeeded him last October.

“I think in this case, Michael has got this decision wrong,” Clarke says. “If I had been Secretary of State, I know I would have approved this, and that was certainly my intention when I was there last autumn.”

Gove’s decision “transcends this particular case, and sends a wider message about our willingness to make sure that London evolves in the way that capital cities have to be hotbeds of innovation and change,” Clarke argues.

“I do think this decision could have a chilling effect on other investors.”

He adds: “I have a lot of sympathy with Marks & Spencer in saying that they wanted to invest in this building. For those plans to have been so badly affected by this decision is really regrettable.”

Marks & Spencer's chief Stuart Machin has said that the building is ‘asbestos riddled’ and not fit for purpose in its current state

Al Watson, the UK head of planning and environment at law firm Taylor Wessing, says this is something he is already seeing.

“It has had a freezing effect for the best part of a year and a half because once it was called in, everybody stepped back to observe.

“If you have a client coming to you who wants to spend money, and you take them through the planning process. You explain that you might get support from the local authority, you might get support from an inspector, and then a government minister says no, well, it’s a tough job to sell that.”

Meanwhile, Oxford Street proprietors are becoming increasingly frustrated at the state of the area.

Julian Dunkerton, the chief executive of Superdry, says Oxford Street “needs some serious help if it is going to remain one of the world’s leading shopping streets”.

He suggests pedestrianising the street, overhauling business rates and adopting a more “joint up approach to planning and zoning to avoid the proliferation of temporary shops”.

Waterstones’ chief James Daunt agrees that politicians must do more “to help high street retailing, including on Oxford Street”. Its closest store is on Tottenham Court Road.

Lord Rose says that for Oxford Street to recover, everybody will have to “lean in – that awful phrase”, adding that politicians and retailers alike “have to accept that change needs to happen”.

“Oxford Street has stood still for, certainly, 50 years. What’s happened is that the whole of the rest of central London has been regenerated massively. Oxford Street, on the other hand, has gone backwards.”

Proposed solutions to the decline of Oxford Street have included more cohesive planning to avoid the proliferation of temporary shops - Carl Court/Getty Images

Within the coming days, M&S must decide whether to launch a legal challenge of Gove’s decision.

“The grounds are quite limited,” admits Robert Gowing, a senior associate at Hogan Lovells.

Ultimately, M&S would need to convince the courts that there was an error in the decision-making process, rather than in the actual decision itself.

This would mean arguing that either the Secretary of State did not take into account material information that was relevant, or took into account material which was not. M&S could also argue that the decision was “manifestly unreasonable”.

“It’s a pretty high bar,” says Gowing. “Marks & Spencer isn’t in a position to challenge the fact that it feels its scheme warranted consent. All they can now challenge is that the rules of the game were not followed properly.”

Still, some experts say they believe M&S could have reason to send the case back, given the Secretary of State opted to go against the government-appointed inspector’s advice.

“I’d be very tempted to challenge the Secretary of State’s decision, because it appears to be perverse,” says Watson at Taylor Wessing.

“The angle they could take is, because the outcome of the Government’s decision runs so contrary to what it has been advised, it is unreasonable, that could be a ground.”

If M&S decides not to challenge Gove’s decision, it still must decide what to do with the Marble Arch store.

It has been forced to consider all its options: it could ultimately opt to go back to the drawing board and come up with a new redevelopment plan or decide to leave the store unchanged.

The latter is not a route which executives have been keen to entertain, describing the site as “asbestos ridden” and poorly structured.

The retailer has until next Thursday to make a decision on whether to launch a legal challenge. Executives are understood to be wary, keenly aware of the narrow grounds by which they would have to argue their case.

The saga is a headache that M&S chief Machin and his colleagues would rather not be dealing with, particularly as the British retail stalwart finally begins to get its momentum back. The company is on track to rejoin the FTSE 100 after a four-year absence.

Lord Rose says: “Why Michael Gove wanted to stick his sticky fingers into it is a complete loss to me. What Marks & Spencer wanted to do was completely sensible. It’s a very difficult store to lay out and, quite simply, the store is not fit for purpose.”

