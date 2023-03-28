Michael Gove approves solar farm the size of 75 football pitches despite local objections

Riya Makwana
·3 min read
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 26: Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, leaves BBC Broadcasting House after his appearance on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on March 26, 2023 in London, England. The weekly interview show features politicians and other newsmakers in conversation with the BBC's former political editor. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images) - Hollie Adams/Getty Images
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 26: Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, leaves BBC Broadcasting House after his appearance on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on March 26, 2023 in London, England. The weekly interview show features politicians and other newsmakers in conversation with the BBC's former political editor. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images) - Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Michael Gove has approved a solar farm the size of 75 football pitches in Shropshire despite opposition from locals who claim the project will spoil the area’s natural beauty.

The Housing Secretary has approved the 40 hectare scheme, which will include large banks of solar panels and six battery storage containers.

Developers say the project will provide enough electricity to power 8,657 houses and save some 15,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year by providing greener energy.

However, locals have opposed the scheme by arguing it will put off visitors to the area, which is on the borders of an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

Telford and Wrekin council had initially refused the planning permission in November 2021 after claiming the solar farm would spoil the landscape and “result in significant harm to the character of the area.”

The solar farm sits on the edge of Wrekin Forest, which is part of the Shropshire Hills area of outstanding natural beauty, and in the shadow of The Wrekin hill, one of the county’s best-known landmarks.

Telford & Wrekin council said “a large number of intrinsic qualities would be notably eroded through the introduction of a highly incongruous development.”

However, Mr Gove has now greenlit the project following an appeal by developer Greentech Invest, which is behind the project.

The Secretary of State has argued that the project would bring economic benefits to the area and help meet Britain’s net zero goals.

Lee Rowley, Mr Gove's Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, said the green electricity produced by the scheme was “afforded significant weight” in the decision.

Greentech has agreed to plant hedgerows to stop the solar farms becoming an eyesore and Mr Rowley said there was “very limited harm to the setting of the AONB, which carries very limited weight against the proposal.”

However, residents of the area have been angered by the decision.

Jocelyn Lewis, of a local ramblers group, said: “We are massively disappointed.

“It is unlikely for a local ramblers group and an open space society to submit strong objections to a planning application but this landscape is special. The Government ministers have ignored the local democracy process and the feelings of local users.”

In a statement posted on the Stop Steeraway and New Works Industrial Solar 'Farms' group on Facebook, one local resident said: “There are certainly a lot of angry people this evening, who are questioning the process of local democracy. Such strong public objection should not be ignored.”

The site will be surrounded by anti-deer fences and CCTV, which have proved a point of contention.

During an inquiry into the proposal, Councillor Jacqui Seymour said: “I and many others completely fail to understand or comprehend why anyone would want to come and walk, or for that matter picnic, looking at a vast number of solar panels, inside 6 foot fencing and all to the tune of humming generators.”

An AONB is defined as an “exceptional landscape whose distinctive character and natural beauty are precious enough to be safeguarded in the national interest.” There are 46 AONB across Britain.

The local authority has six weeks to decide if it wants to appeal Mr Gove’s decision at the High Court.

Telford & Wrekin Council was contacted for comment.

Greentech was approached for comment.

Latest Stories

  • California's 'phantom lake' returns with a vengeance, unearthing an ugly history of water

    The 'phantom' Tulare Lake returns

  • ‘Striking’ pair of carnivorous plants discovered on mountains in Ecuador

    One of the plants was found growing on the bare rock face, photos show.

  • Red tide is concentrating on Florida's gulf coast. See the hot spots.

    The red tide in Florida washed up many dead fish on the state's southwestern coast. This map shows where the red tide is now.

  • We charged a non-Tesla at a Supercharger. Here's how it went

    We took our long-term 2022 Kia EV6 to a Tesla Supercharger in New York to see what it's like.

  • A 2nd giant 'hole' has appeared on the sun, and it could send 1.8 million-mph solar winds toward Earth

    The winds, which may trigger auroras, will likely reach our planet on Friday or Saturday, Daniel Verscharen from University College London said.

  • Temperatures plummet as Arctic blast seeps down over the Prairies

    Feeling more like the middle of December than the end of March this week? Welcome to spring on the Prairies

  • ‘Unimaginable heat’: Will this year’s El Nino cause a global warming surge?

    Forecasters have predicted that the El Niño weather cycle will return later this year - and campaigners and observers have warned that it could push the world past crucial climate change barriers.

  • B.C.’s latest LNG approval sends mixed messages about commitments to climate and Indigenous Rights

    In Smithers, B.C., Sundays are shift-change days. The grocery store parking lots fill with work trucks bearing bumper stickers that proclaim love for Canadian pipelines. The highway becomes a stream of pickups, their orange safety flags — that tower above the trucks on the worksite for visibility — tucked down for travel. Outside a local hotel, vehicles assigned to a controversial RCMP unit tasked with policing opposition to industrial projects make up a majority of the trucks and SUVs flanking

  • Tiny horse roaming Outer Banks is first wild foal of 2023, experts say. Take a look

    Fewer than 100 feral horses live on Corolla, experts say.

  • Satellite Imagery Shows Another 'Powerful' Storm System Forming Off US West Coast

    Satellite imagery from March 27 and 28 shows a “powerful” storm system forming off the west coast of the United States, according to the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA).In an update, the National Weather Service (NWS) said: “A powerful Pacific storm system will approach the West Coast Monday night with anomalously high Pacific moisture quickly overspreading southern portions of the Pacific Northwest and California… bringing yet another round of heavy coastal/lower elevation rain and mountain snow.”Footage shared by CIRA shows a large storm swirling in a counter-clockwise motion off the west coast of the United States, before making landfall in northern California, Oregon, and southern Washington state. Credit: CIRA/NOAA via Storyful

  • Another powerful bomb cyclone storm on the way for California: Weather updates

    A storm system that was evolving into a bomb cyclone will bring flooding rain, powerful winds and heavy snow to much of California this week.

  • Rare deep sea shark or plastic eBay toy? Scientists and shark experts can't seem to agree.

    The published photo of a deep-sea goblin shark washed up on a Greek beach was retracted on March 20 after other experts questioned if it was a toy.

  • Mississippi tornado's 100-mile trail of destruction in pictures

    Pictures have revealed a trail of havoc more than 100 miles long across Mississippi after a huge tornado hit the state on Friday, killing at least 25 people.

  • California farmers flood fields to boost groundwater basin

    A field that has long grown tomatoes, peppers and onions now looks like a wind-whipped ocean as farmer Don Cameron seeks to capture the runoff from a freakishly wet year in California to replenish the groundwater basin that is his only source to water his crops. Taking some tomatoes out of production for a year is an easy choice if it means boosting future water supplies for his farm about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of Fresno. He’s pumping 300 acre-feet a day — enough to supply hundreds

  • Missing California Zoo Bird That Escaped During Severe Storm Turns Up on Oakland Resident's Porch

    Deauville the pied crow is safe back at the Oakland Zoo after escaping from his home at the California facility's African Savanna aviary during a storm on March 21

  • Sharks or humans? Thailand's conservation puzzle

    STORY: For nearly four years, Thailand's famous Maya Bay had no tourists.In 2018 authorities shut it off to mitigate against excessive tourismand then the global health crisis kept people away even longer. The solitude made way for new visitors.Blacktip Reef&nbsp;Sharks.They&nbsp;reclaimed the shallow waters, at the same time, marine life thrived and damaged coral was revived.But in January 2022, tourists flooded back with Thailand's tourism industry eager to make up for lost time and money. The area is now facing a tough balancing act between humans and sharks. Conservationists from 'Maya Shark Watch' have been studying the population of blacktip sharks. Using underwater cameras and drones to count sharks in feeding areas and breeding grounds."We have counted the highest amount of blacktip reef sharks, which is 161 sharks at a given time, and that is in November 2021. And after it was reopened for a year, in November 2022, we have come back to try and use the same drone technique to count the number of sharks, and we have an average number of around 20 to 40 sharks per day. So, we have seen a decrease in the abundance."Project Manager Metavee Chuangcharoendee says the shallow waters of Maya Bay act as a crucial nursery for young sharks to protect them from falling prey to adult sharks.'Blacktip reef shark is important for the ecosystem because it helps maintain the balance of the coral reef ecosystem. Blacktop reef shark is a top predator, so they eat other sick and unwell animals and keep the population healthy as well as control the population of other animals.'When Maya Bay closed, the beach lost almost halved its revenue in 2019.The 2022 reopening came after pressure from tour operatorsbut conservationists got their say too.Tourists now aren't allowed to swim so they don't disturb the baby sharks.Boats that bring visitors have to dock on the other side of the island to avoid damaging coral reefs.And Only 375 visitors are allowed in an hour although that does already add up to nearly 4,000 people each day with more expected in the future.'We are hoping that with the restriction in place, we can mitigate the disturbance on them. And we are doing this research in (the) hope that we can find the best way to manage and the best way for tourism and the environment to coexist.'

  • Scientists find ‘reservoir’ on the Moon

    Findings could help explain where Moon’s water is stored – and power future human habitations on the lunar surface

  • India's warm weather plans can't take the heat, report says

    With temperatures set to soar next month, Indian authorities need more resources and better preparation to deal with searing heat particularly for the most vulnerable communities around the country, a New Delhi-based think tank said. Analyzing 37 regional and federal heat action plans, the Centre for Policy Research found this week that the plans are not updated regularly, don’t have separate budgets in most cases, have no legal support to implement them and the most vulnerable populations in any given region are not identified in the plans. Heat plans started springing up around the nation after blistering heat waves surpassing 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit) in 2010 killed over 800 people in the northwestern city of Ahmedabad.

  • Northern Utah Locals Deal With 'Record-Breaking' Snowfall

    Eden, Utah, saw another day of snow on Sunday, March 26, as the area’s record-breaking snow season continued into spring.Utah broke its 40-year-old snowpack record on Friday, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. The record was expected to be broken again as more snow storms were predicted in coming days.The National Weather Service (NWS) reported up to 4.5 inches of snow in some parts of Utah on Sunday morning. The NWS also warned lake effect snow could occur Sunday night, bringing an additional 3 inches of precipitation to parts of the state.The footage, recorded by Eden local Barbie Sunderland, shows her driveway and yard covered in thick snow. Credit: Barbie Sunderland via Storyful

  • As Canada’s single-use ban rolls out, ‘Big Plastic’ takes Ottawa to court; international community vows to protect world’s oceans

    Imagine sitting down to dinner and cutting into the perfectly cooked piece of wild salmon you just got on sale at the grocery store. But between the layers of succulent pink fillet you pull out a small piece of blue plastic. The scenario sounds outrageous, but it’s true. Canada produces more than four million tons of plastic waste each year. And the problem has only become worse since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Takeout containers virtually replaced all the lost restaurant meals, plastic