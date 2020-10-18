Michael Gove accuses Andy Burnham of 'posturing' over Covid lockdown

Michael Gove has escalated the government’s war of words with Andy Burnham by accusing the Greater Manchester mayor of risking lives by opting for “press conferences and posturing” rather than agreeing to new coronavirus rules.

In comments set to inflame tensions yet more between ministers and local leaders and MPs, Gove dismissed concerns about the level of economic support offered for Greater Manchester to be moved into the top level of restrictions.

Gove, the Cabinet Office minister, rejected the Labour idea of a so-called circuit breaker temporary national lockdown to reduce Covid infection rates, saying the latest wave of the virus was being spread unevenly around the country.

While he did not mention Burnham by name, Gove was explicit in blaming “the political leadership in Greater Manchester” for an impasse over whether the region should enter tier 3, saying people would die as a result of the delays.

“I want them to put aside for a moment some of the political positioning that they’ve indulged in, and I want them to work with us in order to ensure that we save lives and protect the NHS,” Gove told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday show.

“An absence of action will mean more people get infected. That will place more pressure on the NHS. And the more people, sadly, in intensive care beds in the north-west and in Manchester, who are suffering from coronavirus, the fewer intensive care beds are there for people with other serious conditions.”

He added: “Instead of press conferences and posturing, what we need is action to save people’s lives.”

default

Burnham hit back at Gove’s accusations, saying Greater Manchester was the first English region to accept local restrictions, nearly three months ago, and urging the government to “step back from the war of words” and negotiate a package of nationwide package of financial help for lockdown areas.

He told BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show: “It’s a very challenging situation. This is all about the health of the people in Greater Manchester. We were the first in the country – myself and the 10 leaders of local authorities here – to accept local restrictions. To those who say we’re playing politics, I would point them to that, which proves that we’re not doing that.”

He added: “A punishing lockdown without support, trapping places in tier 3 all winter, I think will cause real harm to health in the broadest possible sense.”

The Labour mayor is due to talk with Boris Johnson’s chief strategic adviser, Sir Ed Lister, later on Sunday.

Burnham accused Johnson of exaggerating the severity of the coronavirus situation in Greater Manchester, saying the number of patients in local intensive care units was just over a quarter of the April peak, and that infection figures in Manchester itself had fallen in the past few days.

He has written to party leaders calling for them to intervene to try secure a national package of support from the Treasury that includes an 80% furlough for all workers affected, including the self-employed, and a business support package for those disrupted by lockdowns.

Overnight, a group of 20 Tories representing constituencies in areas including Norfolk, Kent and Wiltshire released a joint letter asking Greater Manchester’s leaders to agree to the new restrictions, rather than see their areas included in a national lockdown.

It brought an annoyed response from some colleagues. Christian Wakeford, the Conservative MP for Bury South, tweeted: “Since Thursday we’ve been united in opposing tier 3 in its current form and delivering the best solution for all residents, families and businesses across GM. Interventions from fellow members who don’t understand the situation are neither wanted nor helpful.”

Tier one – medium





The “rule of six” applies, meaning socialising in groups larger than six people is prohibited whether indoors or outdoors.

Tradespeople can continue to go into a household for work and are not counted as being part of the six-person limit.

Businesses and venues can continue to operate but pubs and restaurants must ensure customers only consume food and drink while seated, and close between 10pm and 5am.

Takeaway food can continue to be sold after 10pm if ordered by phone or online.

Schools and universities remain open.

Places of worship remain open but people must not mingle in a group of more than six.

Weddings and funerals can go ahead with restrictions on the number of people who can attend (15 and 30 respectively).

Exercise classes and organised sport can continue to take place outdoors, and – if the rule of six is followed – indoors.





Tier two – high





People are prohibited from socialising with anybody outside their household or support bubble in any indoor setting.

Tradespeople can continue to go into a household for work.

The rule of six continues to apply for socialising outdoors, for instance in a garden or public space like a park or beach.

Businesses and venues can continue to operate but pubs and restaurants must ensure customers only consume food and drink while seated, and close between 10pm and 5am.

Takeaway food can continue to be sold after 10pm if ordered online or by phone.

Schools and universities remain open.

Places of worship remain open but people must not mingle in a group of more than six.

Weddings and funerals can go ahead with restrictions on the number of people who can attend (15 and 30 respectively).

Exercise classes and organised sport can continue to take place outdoors but will only be permitted indoors if it is possible for people to avoid mixing with those they do not live with (or share a support bubble with), or for youth or disability sport.

Travel is permitted to amenities that are open, for work or to access education, but people are advised to reduce the number of journeys where possible.





Tier three – very high





People are prohibited from socialising with anybody they do not live with, or have not formed a support bubble with, in any indoor setting, private garden or at most outdoor hospitality venues and ticketed events.

Tradespeople can continue to go into a household for work.

The rule of six continues to apply to outdoor public spaces, such as parks, beaches, public gardens or sports venues.

Pubs and bars are only permitted to remain open to operate as restaurants, in which case alcohol can only be served as part of a substantial meal.

Schools and universities remain open.

Places of worship remain open but household mixing is not permitted.

Weddings and funerals can go ahead with restrictions on the number of people attending (15 and 30 respectively) but wedding receptions are not allowed.

The rules for exercise classes and organised sport are the same as in tier 2. They can continue to take place outdoors but will only be permitted indoors if it is possible for people to avoid mixing with people they do not live with (or share a support bubble with), or for youth or disability sport. However, in Merseyside, gyms were ordered to close when it entered tier 3.

Travelling outside a very high alert level area or entering a very high alert level area should be avoided other than for things such as work, education or youth services, to meet caring responsibilities or if travelling through as part of a longer journey.

Residents of a tier 3 area should avoid staying overnight in another part of the UK, while people who live in a tier 1 or tier 2 area should avoid staying overnight in a very high alert level area.





Asked about the letter, Burnham said: “I’m not sure a sort of ‘we’re alright, Jack’ letter from a group of southern Conservative MPs is going to cut much ice here.”

Related: How coronavirus 'diktats' from Downing Street tore Britain apart

Ministers must now decide whether to impose restrictions on Greater Manchester. Gove declined to say whether this would happen, saying he would rather reach a deal over a move into tier 3, as has happened with local leaders in Liverpool and Lancashire.

He said: “One of the reasons why we’ve been talking to local government, is that we believe a partnership approach is best. We could have imposed measures before now, but we want to reach an agreement.”

But, appearing subsequently on the Marr show, Gove conceded that at some point if there was no agreement, then the restrictions would be imposed from Westminster: “Yes, we’re going to have to look at the position.”

Last week, the Labour leader, Keir Starmer, called for a circuit breaker lockdown, after papers from the government’s Sage committee of scientific advisers showed they had recommended this in September.