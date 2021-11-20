Michael Flynn is wrong, Christians shouldn't mandate one religion for everyone in America

Former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn caused a firestorm with his recent comments last Saturday at the "ReAwaken America Tour" in San Antonio.

"If we are going to have one nation under God – which we must – we have to have one religion," Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and was pardoned by then-President Trump, said during his remarks.

The tour, organized by Clay Clark, a "Tulsa, Oklahoma media figure and Christian entrepreneur" has included stops in Florida, Michigan, California and Texas, among others. Flynn followed the pattern of Christian nationalism by taking a biblical passage aimed at Christ's disciples and applying it to the United States.

"You have to believe this, that God Almighty is, like, involved in this country, because this is it...This is the shining city on the hill," Flynn said.

Hint: it’s not.

President Donald Trump and Michael Flynn, on Dec. 21, 2016, in Palm Beach, Florida.

'The Great Sort' demonstrated

That the response to Flynn has been both swift and polarized is indicative of what I see as "The Great Sort" in American Christianity. For the past decade, we have begun to see a transition in the rationale for how many self-identifying Christians make decisions about their local church membership, relationships and serving.

Ed Stetzer: When will Christians learn from the unending engagement cycle of evangelicalism and race?

While politics and culture have always played a significant role, in recent years we are beginning to see religious identity being primarily driven by broader political debates. Now, instead of scripture, doctrine, or worship providing a central role in church association and participation, political identity is squarely in the driver’s seat.

Michael Flynn on Dec. 12, 2020, in Washington, D.C.

As I explained in Outreach Magazine, Christians are increasingly sorting themselves into churches that reflect their ideology.

Politics has always played a major role in religious identification but now Christians are more actively disassociating and associating with churches based upon their political affiliations. This is primarily why once-fringe voices like Flynn, Stella Immanuel, Mike Lindell, Charlie Kirk and Lin Wood have been able to find significant followings in churches around the country.

As opposing or moderate voices leave and new members are attracted by a political alignment, churches are becoming less politically diverse and more vocally partisan.

Cornell William Brooks: Democracy demands: Make a filibuster exception to stop police violence and voter suppression

Critically, this is not a sort between patriotism versus Christianity. Often maligned, patriotism can be good and noble. Rather, this sort pits Christianity against Christian nationalism, a perversion of the faith that subverts its mission.

The rhetoric of the ReAwaken tour reeks of such Christian nationalism. It utilizes Christian ideas, language and spaces but submits these to nationalistic ends. By identifying America as God's chosen nation and calling for a religious establishment, Flynn and others offer a gospel mission that is a distorted caricature of the one to which Christians are called.

The genius of religious liberty

So as we look for ways to respond to the Great Sort, Christians and non-Christians alike should reflect on the genius of our political tradition of religious liberty. Beginning with the Founders and proven consistently throughout our history, providing people with freedom to believe and practice their faith strengthens our democracy, our communities and our institutions.

This is, in part, why the Baptist John Leland is a personal hero. Standing for religious liberty in America’s early years when few others would, Leland argued, “All should be equally free, Jews, Turks, Pagans and Christians.”

Attorney Lin Wood speaks during a rally on Dec. 2, 2020 in Alpharetta, Ga.

What Leland understood – and what many Christians today must relearn – is that when one faith is enforced or even preferred by the government, society loses. When those of us who identify as Christians allow the government to pick whose freedoms are recognized, we undermine our own religious liberties. It is a misnomer to think that protecting the rights of people to believe whatever they choose is a tacit endorsement of other faiths. On the contrary, for Christians to stand for religious liberty is a statement of our confidence in the gospel.

Beyond the importance of religious liberty to our democracy, any ideology that attempts to establish Christian political domination – in other words, a theocracy – reveals a fundamental misunderstanding of Christ and the Christian faith. At its core, the power of the Christian faith is in its ability to transform the heart, not coerce behavior. Jesus modeled this in his own ministry, refusing to set up a political theocracy on Earth even as many in his day expected the Messiah would do just that.

At every turn, Christ confounded these expectations and modeled an understanding of a kingdom “not of this world.” (John 18:36). Instead of power and domination, we find Christ modeling sacrifice and forgiveness.

When professing Christians are far more enthusiastic about the glory of America than proclaiming an ancient faith that transcends our nation, they reveal themselves to be at odds with this model.

The message of Jesus seems to be far less a priority for many who name the name of Jesus than "standing for truth" and conflating Christianity with a nationalistic bent. When speakers at events held in the name of Christ are also speakers who wonder aloud whether America needs a coup like we saw in Myanmar, the Great Commandment and the Great Commission have been replaced by exceptionalism and nationalism.

If we believe that the Christian faith transforms lives, we must resist the pull to coerce people into words and behaviors that we know are worthless before God. Instead, we must trust in the power of the gospel – and only the gospel – to save.

Christians should embrace freedom of religion because we believe that the Gospel is light in the darkness, hope for the lost, liberation for the captive and revival for the dead. We believe that it is, most fundamentally, good news for a burdened and beleaguered world that is crying out for it.

Seeking God in America

Flynn is right about one thing: God is at work in this country.

Yet his vision of a re-established church so sadly misses the point. God’s current involvement in this country, indeed his involvement in the whole world, will not come through coercion. Rather, He is already working to revive and renew through thousands of churches who chose sacrifice and forgiveness over power and domination.

Former Defense Secretary Michael Flynn served under President Donald Trump. He was charged with lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigations in 2017. Flynn was pardoned by Trump in November 2020.

While one group was chanting “Let’s go Brandon” in San Antonio, Texas, I just finished up a message at the Galveston Convention Center to 1,500 Christians, also ready to say “let’s go.”

But, in this case, I called them to go in the way of Jesus.

One mission is the way of anger, conspiracies and more. The other involves showing and sharing the love of Jesus to a broken and hurting world.

Christians are going to have to choose which way is the way of Jesus.

Ed Stetzer is a dean and professor at Wheaton College where he leads the Wheaton College Billy Graham Center.

