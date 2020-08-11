Michael Flynn case, Big Ten's decision, TikTok lawsuit: 5 things to know Tuesday

Michael Flynn saga isn't over: Appeals court to rehear case

A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday will rehear the case of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser. The rare move could resume the challenge to the Justice Department's controversial decision to drop its prosecution of Flynn. The development is the latest in a case that began three years ago as a seemingly straightforward prosecution of a defendant who admitted lying to the FBI but has devolved into a tangled saga that recently pitted one branch of government against another. Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI but later reversed course, claiming investigators entrapped him into making false statements. The government, too, reversed course, and sought to dismiss the case.

Big Ten presidents to meet again with fall cancellations appearing likely

Sources for the Detroit Free Press, part of the USA TODAY Network, on Monday evening remained adamant nothing has changed since Sunday when the presidents of the universities in the Big Ten conference met and that the conference still plans to make the cancellation of fall sports official Tuesday. Multiple people with knowledge of the process said presidents voted 12-2 to end the season, though the Big Ten said Monday afternoon no official vote had taken place. ESPN is reporting the presidents will meet at 10:30 a.m. ET Tuesday. If the cancellation happens, it would mark the first time football would not be held during the fall in the 125 years of the conference. The remaining four conferences in the Power Five – the SEC, ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12 – have yet to announce any decisions regarding the coming season, though it is expected the Pac-12 will follow the Big Ten in canceling.

TikTok reportedly suing Trump administration

TikTok, the video-sharing app, is reportedly planning to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration on Tuesday, according to NPR. The move comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order late Thursday that will block all U.S. transactions with TikTok’s Chinese parent corporation, ByteDance, by September unless it finds an American buyer.This is the latest move by the administration to force the video-sharing app to sever its ties to Beijing. In a statement from Friday, the company said it was "shocked by the recent Executive Order, which was issued without any due process." Both Microsoft and Twitter have reportedly been in talks to buy TikTok, which has over 800 million active users worldwide.

Oprah Winfrey is demanding justice for Breonna Taylor

For the first time in 20 years, Oprah Winfrey will not be gracing the cover of "O, The Oprah Magazine." Instead, the magazine is featuring Breonna Taylor on the cover of the September issue, out Tuesday, which is focused on anti-racism and white privilege. Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was fatally shot by police officers who stormed into her home on March 13. The special issue examines systematic racism and includes lists of anti-racist actions readers can take, such as supporting Black-owned businesses, donating to specific organizations and reading certain articles. Winfrey's magazine also announced it will be erecting 26 billboards in Taylor's honor across her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, that read: “Demand that the police involved in killing Breonna Taylor be arrested and charged.”

Harry & Meghan: New tell-all book 'Finding Freedom' comes out

The highly anticipated tell-all book about Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan drops on Tuesday. The book, "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family," by two British journalists, purports to tell the "real" story of the reasons and logistics of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's flight from royal life announced in January. Excerpts from the book detail the couple's struggles while still involved with the royal family, including that Harry felt "unprotected" by his family. They also underscore the hurt feelings caused by the couple’s decision to go into self-imposed exile. The pair have since moved to Los Angeles, seeking financial independence, more freedom from palace restraints and more privacy from media.

