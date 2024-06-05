Michael Dunlop becomes most successful Isle of Man TT rider

Michael Dunlop has become the leading Isle of Man TT race winner in history. Photograph: Malcolm Greig/Alamy

Michael Dunlop has claimed one of motor sport’s celebrated achievements by becoming the most successful Isle of Man TT rider in history.

Wednesday’s Supertwins race was the Northern Irishman’s record 27th triumph to surpass the landmark of race victories set by his uncle Joey Dunlop, who held the record for 24 years.

The 35-year-old Paton rider had already equalled that benchmark after winning Saturday’s Supersport race, and came close to bettering it in Sunday’s Superbike race only to be thwarted by a problem with his helmet visor.

Dunlop has competed at the rugged and often perilous TT races for more than 15 years, racing in the colours of six teams. He led the Supertwins race from start to finish, beating the next best rider, Peter Hickman, by 20.4 seconds over the 37.73 mile mountain course that lures tens of thousands of spectators each year.

The Ballymoney rider’s Supertwins victory was his fourth after successes in 2018, 2019 and 2023. Dunlop said that “everyone’s inspiration was to be a Joey Dunlop around the Isle of Man”. “I’m no better than Joey, never was,” he added. “Joey’s record stood for 24 years and it’s an honour. Joey was a special talent. My record will be beaten one day but I don’t care.”