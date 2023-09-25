Michael Douglas and Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones Celebrate Their Same-Day Birthdays: ‘All My Love’

The Hollywood couple shared heartfelt tributes on Instagram to mark the occasion

Rich Fury/Getty Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones had a lot to celebrate on Monday.

The Hollywood couple, who share the same birthday of Sept. 25, marked the occasion with some heartfelt tributes on social media.

Douglas, 79, shared a photo on Instagram of himself kissing Zeta-Jones, 54, on the forehead as they spent some time in nature, captioning the post with, “Have a great new year darling! Wishing you a very happy birthday! All my love, Michael ❤️@catherinezetajones.”

In her post, Zeta-Jones shared a black and white slideshow of her husband throughout the years, set to a cover of Elvis Presley’s hit single, “Fever.” The video included photos of the actor as a boy with late father Kirk Douglas, and snaps of the couple with their children, son Dylan, 23, and daughter Carys, 20.

“It’s Michael’s Birthday! It my Birthday! Happy birthday @michaelkirkdouglas, love you!,” the actress captioned the post.

The couple, who will celebrate 23 years of marriage in November, first met at the Deauville Film Festival in 1998. Douglas was promoting his film A Perfect Murder, while Zeta-Jones was promoting The Mask of Zorro. During a 2016 appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Douglas revealed that he saw Zeta-Jones playing Elena Montero in the film and asked his publicist to arrange a meeting.

"I met her in the bar and was a total gentleman," Douglas said. He recalled asking the Wednesday star, "By chance do you want to come back and have a nightcap?" When she met him later that night, he told her, "You know, I'm going to be the father of your children."

After getting engaged in Aspen, Colorado the following year, the pair welcomed Dylan on Aug. 8, 2000 and tied the knot in an extravagant ceremony at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. The couple welcomed their second child together, Carys, on Easter Sunday in 2003.

Kevin Mazur/VF13/WireImage Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Last year, Douglas shared photos from their November 2000 wedding on Instagram in honor of the couple's 22nd anniversary,

"Happy Anniversary to my darling Catherine! I love you so much," he captioned the throwback post.

In response, Zeta-Jones posted a recent photo of her and a shirtless Douglas kissing on Instagram, writing, "22 years and 1 day! It's in the fine details..love you sweetheart. Happy Anniversary.”

