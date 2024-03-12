Michael Douglas-Starrer ‘Franklin’ & ‘Becoming Karl Lagerfeld’ To Premiere At Canneseries
Michael Douglas-starrer Franklin and Disney+’s Becoming Karl Lagerfeld featuring Daniel Brühl will have their world premieres at this year’s Canneseries.
The April event will be closed by Apple TV+’s Franklin, the TV series that stars Douglas as the U.S. founding father.
Also featuring in the starry lineup are Prime Video’s Fallout based on the video game with Kyle MacLachlan and Ella Purnell. Both will be awarded, with the Canal+ Icon Award going to MacLachlan and the Madame Figaro Rising Star Award handed to the Yellowjackets breakout.
Franklin, Becoming Karl Lagerfeld and Fallout are leading a starry lineup for the seventh Canneseries.
Other shows to feature include Canal+’s Terminal from Jamel Debbouze and Mohamed Hamidi and Netflix France’s Fiasco starring Cesar winner Pierre Niney.
Shows in competition include Denmark’s Dark Horse, Norway’s Dumbsday, China’s To The Wonder and Spain-Sweden co-pro This is not Sweden.
The event takes April 5 to 10, running concurrent with MIP TV in Cannes.
