Michael Douglas to Star With Son Cameron in Family Drama ‘Blood Knot’

Michael Douglas is set to star with his son Cameron Douglas in the family drama “Blood Knot,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, acquired worldwide rights to the film and will have its Foresight Unlimited division launch international sales at the American Film Market (AFM).

The film will be directed by Howard Deutch (“Young Sheldon,” “Empire”) and is written by Rowdy Herrington (“Road House”).

“Blood Knot” follows a father who invites his estranged son to visit him in Puerto Rico to compete in a father-son fishing competition to try and mend their broken relationship. The film is based on the book “Looking Through Water” by Bob Rich.

Cartel Pictures’ Stan Spry (“Creepshow”) and Eric Scott Woods (“Day of the Dead”) will produce with Robert Mitas (“Ratched”).

Screen Media’s David Fannon and Seth Needle will serve as executive producers, along with Foresight Unlimited’s Tamara Birkemoe, and David Nagelberg.

“’Blood Knot’ is a movie about redemption, love, and forgiveness. About several generations of a family brought together and torn apart by mystery, murder, and true confessions, with a cast led by Michael and Cameron Douglass,” Deutch said in a statement to TheWrap. “I could not be more thrilled to start production on Blood Knot.”

David Fannon, chief acquisitions and distribution officer at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment added: “We’re excited to work with Michael and Cameron and all the immense talent involved with ‘Blood Knot.’ We’ve been big fans of the story since we first read it and can’t wait to bring it to audiences around the world.”

The deal was brokered by Seth Needle on behalf of Screen Media and by Stan Spry on behalf of Cartel.

