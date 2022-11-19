Michael Douglas Celebrates 22nd Anniversary with 'My Darling' Catherine Zeta-Jones

michael douglas and catherine zeta jones`

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones

Michael Douglas is reminiscing about the day he married Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The Academy Award winner, 78, shared some throwback photos from their Nov. 2000 wedding day on Friday while celebrating his 22nd anniversary with his Oscar-winning wife, 53.

"Happy Anniversary to my darling Catherine! I love you so much," Douglas wrote in the caption.

In the photos, the then-newlyweds could be seen sharing a laugh with their guests at the reception and kissing during their champagne toast.

RELATED: Catherine Zeta-Jones Opens Up About Her Family Life: 'I've Been Extremely Blessed'

In addition to their joint Sept. 25 birthday, Douglas and Zeta-Jones also share son Dylan Michael, 22, and daughter Carys Zeta, 19. The Wall Street actor is also father to Cameron Douglas, 43, whom he shares with ex-wife Diandra Luker.

Zeta-Jones previously spoke to PEOPLE about her "blessed" family life this week as she walked the red carpet with son Dylan at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's Wednesday, the Addams Family spin-off in which she plays Morticia Addams.

"Well, first of all, husband Michael is very happy that this is my date! A collaboration between the two of us, the gift that keeps on giving," she said.

"Both my daughter and Dylan have been so incredibly supportive to me, not just as an actor, but just me, you know," Zeta-Jones said of their "very close relationship," adding: "I've been extremely blessed to be able to have both in my life."

RELATED VIDEO: Michael Douglas Thinks He Looked 'Just Like' Father, Kirk, in Some Kominsky Method Scenes

The Chicago star also raved about how happy she is that her son "actually wants" to hang out with his parents too, as he expressed his admiration for his parents' Hollywood careers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's just fun to see what they do for a living," Dylan said. "I mean, you see them on the screen, but of course that's just the color-fied, edited version."