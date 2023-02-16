Michael Dorn recalls trolling some Star Trek haters with his Worf voice in an elevator

Beloved Star Trek actor Michael Dorn beamed a pair of franchise haters to the afterlife when he trolled them on an elevator.

Dorn — who, as Klingon character Worf, had to routinely endure hours of prosthetic makeup — recalled the interaction Thursday as part of The View's special Star Trek: The Next Generation cast reunion. The reunion was hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, who reprised her role as Guinan from the series as the ABC set transformed into the sci-fi show's Ten Forward lounge.

"It had to be the whole run of the show, I was in makeup, and nobody saw me out of makeup. Whenever I'd go out with my friends or I'd go to conventions, [fans] would literally shove past me to get to these guys," he said, referencing cast members Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, and Gates McFadden, who sat next to him for the interview. "One time, I was in an elevator at a convention, it was over, and I'm going up. These two guys get in the elevator, and they didn't like Star Trek. They're literally going, 'I don't understand this whole Star Trek stuff.'"

Dorn said that he was standing behind them the whole time, and decided to chime in.

"I'm behind them, listening [to them going], 'Oh, I can't believe it, that doesn't make any sense, and that guy that plays Worf, God, he stinks. He's terrible. I don't understand that,'" the 70-year-old said. "I walked out and said, 'Good evening, guys,' in my best Worf [voice.]"

Goldberg chuckled at the story, and went on to present Dorn with a trophy for appearing on nearly 300 Star Trek episodes throughout his career — the most of any actor in the franchise's history.

"People talk about awards all the time, and I can't give you an EGOT, but I wanted to give you a little something to commemorate," Goldberg said before Dorn gave an acceptance speech.

"It doesn't happen often, but I want to thank my mother and my father for having sex that one time," he joked.

The View continues weekdays at 11 a.m. on ABC, while Stewart, Frakes, McFadden, and Dorn reunite on the current — and final — season of Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+.

