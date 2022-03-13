Michael Conlan stable, conscious and talking in hospital after brutal Leigh Wood knockout

George Flood
·2 min read
Michael Conlan is “conscious, stable and talking” after being taken to hospital in the aftermath of a brutal 12th-round knockout by Leigh Wood in Saturday night’s world featherweight title fight in Nottingham, Eddie Hearn has confirmed.

Conlan was sent through the ropes by a massive right hand from the defending WBA champion in a hugely dramatic finish to an enthralling contest at Motorpoint Arena, with the bout immediately waved off amid concern over his condition at ringside.

There were muted celebrations from Wood, who implored his hometown crowd to tone down their reactions in the circumstances and said he could not savour his unlikely comeback victory until he knew Conlan was okay.

The popular Belfast fighter received treatment at ringside before being transported backstage and then onto hospital.

Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith later tweeted: “Michael Conlan arrived at hospital, conscious and stable.”

Hearn then added: “Update on Michael Conlan..conscious and stable, sitting up and talking and awaiting CT scans.”

After the fight, Wood told DAZN: “First of all I just hope Michael is all right, I can’t celebrate until I know he is all right.

“He is so tough and it was a bad knockout so I just want to see he is all right.”

Pre-fight favourite Conlan had looked in fine form in his bid to claim a first world title, dropping the champion with a well-disguised overhand left on the bell in round one.

He impressed with his slick performance for much of the night, before being knocked down by a spirited Wood at the end of the 11th round, with Conlan and trainer Adam Booth both insisting that he had slipped.

Still needing a knockout to retain his belt, Wood went for broke in the 12th, sealing one of the most dramatic comebacks you will ever witness inside a boxing ring.

