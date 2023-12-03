Michael Conlan: Belfast man will 'take some time out' after defeat by Jordan Gill

Gill floored Conlan in the second round of their bout in Belfast before securing victory five rounds later

Michael Conlan says he "will take some time out" after suffering a knockout defeat by Jordan Gill which could prove to be the end of his career.

The Northern Irishman's seventh-round stoppage by Gill came after world title defeats by Leigh Wood and Luis Alberto Lopez over the past 20 months.

Speaking after the Belfast bout on X, formerly known as Twitter, Conlan said: "Tonight just wasn't my night.

"Congratulations to Jordan Gill who was victorious tonight."

Conlan added: "Belfast, as always, thank you from the bottom of my heart for turning out in your numbers again.

"I'm going to take some time out and be with my family."

Defeat a 'massive blow' for Conlan - Hearn

England's Gill, 29, floored the 32-year-old in the second round and remained dominant before finishing the fight by producing a barrage of punches in the seventh round.

Promoter and Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn said before Saturday night's contest that defeat would end Olympic medallist Conlan's professional career.

Speaking after the fight, Hearn said the Belfastman now faces "a long way back if you want to come back and start winning world titles".

"Michael is his own man and he's got a great family around him," added Hearn.

"He'll make his own decisions but he's also a guy that wants to operate at world level.

"He lost for the world title last time out and now he got stopped again at world level but borderline world level. It's a massive blow."

Jordan Gill's victory propels him into world title contention

'Someone saved me' during suicide attempt - Gill

While there was huge disappointment for Conlan and his supporters in the SSE Arena, Gill celebrated a victory that propels him into world title contention.

The Cambridgeshire man, a former Commonwealth and European featherweight champion, revealed a knockout defeat by Spain's former world champion Kiko Martinez last October was followed by his life going into a downward spiral which included a suicide attempt in June.

Story continues

"After the Kiko Martinez loss, I lost touch with myself, I broke up with my wife. On 30 June I was in a field, I drank a litre of vodka and I was going to kill myself," Gill told DAZN.

"Somebody came and saved me that day."

Elaborating further on his suicide attempt, Gill told BBC Sport Northern Ireland: "I wasn't contemplating it - I was doing it. Someone ruined it. Someone saved me.

"I didn't have a clear path. I hit rock bottom.

"Somehow with the support of people around me, I've managed to turn my life around and we've got a big win."

Gill 'expected' to win

Despite Conlan's recent world title defeats, Gill went into the contest as a big underdog but the Englishman insisted that he "expected" to win.

"It went to plan," added the Huntingdon man.

"Once I dropped him in the second, it was just a matter of time when I would get him again.

"I had to keep my composure, keep calm and stay to the game plan."

If you have been affected by issues raised in this article, there is information and support available via the BBC Action Line.