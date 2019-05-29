Michael Conforto's grand slam sends Mets to a 7-3 win over Dodgers

New York Mets' Michael Conforto watches his grand slam against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

LOS ANGELES – As the Dodgers summoned Scott Alexander to face Michael Conforto with the bases loaded in a tie game Tuesday, Robinson Cano called the outfielder over.

With the Dodgers needing a double play to escape the inning unscathed, Cano told Conforto that Alexander, a sinker-ball pitcher, would do all he could to induce that ground ball that could end the inning. Hitting coach Chili Davis also echoed that sentiment.

“(Cano told me) get him up in the zone, he’s got a good sinker,” Conforto said. “He’s going to try to get that thing under your barrel. You have to get it up.”

As Conforto then guarded against low sinkers that tailed in or away, Alexander started him with an elevated sinker on the outside corner for a strike.

When Alexander then missed his spot with the second pitch, leaving a 93-mph sinker belt high on the outside third of the plate, it gave Conforto the perfect chance to extend his arms and drive the ball.

The outfielder hit a long ball to left that Chris Taylor chased until he ran out of room with the ball landing just over the wall for Conforto’s first career grand slam.

That blast gave the Mets a lead they never relinquished in a 7-3 win over the Dodgers on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. Conforto drove in five runs while Steven Matz (4-3) held the National League’s best team to just two runs on four hits in six innings.

The Mets are now 27-27 exactly one third of the way through the schedule.

“Definitely feels great to put the team ahead big there, get the job done in that situation," Conforto said. "I wasn’t looking for the grand slam, just looking to get the run home and give us the lead. That’s the approach you need to take in that situation.”

Conforto’s big night reiterated just how vital he is to this Mets’ lineup as the lefty slugger in a lineup that otherwise is reliant on righty power.

The former All-Star is having a fantastic season, and can change the game with one swing. While Conforto is not a power hitter like Pete Alonso, he can send balls flying.

The Mets seemed well on their way to wasting their 20 at-bats with runners in scoring position Tuesday before Conforto saved them.

They were 0 for 12 entering his at-bat, including a strikeout moments before by J.D. Davis with the bases loaded and no outs.

The Dodgers tried to play the matchups in that inning, but Conforto, who is now hitting .250 against southpaws, made sure it didn’t matter.

He joked with his hitting coach after the bomb that he no longer needed his services.

“I told (Cano) in front of Chili that he’s my new hitting coach,” Conforto said. “(Cano) is going to be my side until he’s back on the roster.”

The grand slam came in Conforto’s third game since being activated from the injured list after being sidelined with a concussion.

The Mets’ lineup was noticeably weaker without Conforto, and it’s hard to beat elite teams like the Dodgers with a lineup filled with players who were in the minors not that long ago.

Conforto feels he felt a little late in his first game Sunday, but he’s since reached base five times in his 10 plate appearances in this series.

His grand slam gave a Mets team that had lost six straight road games some breathing room against such a potent lineup. The Dodgers threatened in the seventh, eighth and ninth, but having a four-run cushion made a world of difference.

Rob Gsellman retired Cody Bellinger, who homered off Matz in the third, to end the seventh while Bellinger represented the tying run in a 6-3 game.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway said Conforto going the opposite way on his homer is a sign that he’s locked in.

“That’s what he does best. Gets that slot, drives the ball that way and when he’s doing that it allows him to cover pitches he wouldn’t otherwise cover,” Callaway said. “That’s a good thing to see. Glad he did it in his fashion with a grand slam.”

The Mets now have a chance to go for a series win or a tie against the NL’s best team, and perhaps build off last week’s 6-1 stretch that allowed them to get back to .500.

While this team has higher ambitions than being a .500 club, they’re in a much better spot than they were just 10 days ago after being swept by Miami.

“We have to be better,” Callaway said before the game. “We feel like we’re a better team than this.”