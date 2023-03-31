Michael Cohen, Of All People, Explains Why Donald Trump’s Arrest Should Be ‘Classy’

Michael Cohen said Thursday that he doesn’t want his former boss Donald Trump to be “paraded” during his arrest, which is expected to happen next week, following the former president’s indictment in the Stormy Daniels hush-money case.

Instead, the ex-president’s former longtime fixer and attorney — who himself served prison time for his role in the scheme and turned witness against Trump — explained why he wanted the proceedings to remain “classy.”

“Personally, I don’t want to see him paraded that way,” Cohen told CNN’s Don Lemon and Alisyn Camerota during a discussion about how Trump’s arrest would be handled, like whether he’d be handcuffed or put behind bars.

“Because he’s the former president of the United States. Because I actually care more about the office of the presidency of the United States than he does,” Cohen continued. “I don’t want to see this made into the laughingstock of the world.”

“These are things that you see from other countries, like Venezuela,” Cohen added. “This is a first time ever in the history of this country that a former president has been indicted, this is unprecedented and the more that we keep this, we’ll call it ‘classy,’ the better it is for our position in the world.”

Cohen suggested Trump would in private be “seething” at the indictment.

“To the world, he wants to appear to have this thick skin. He’s not thick-skinned,” Cohen said. “This is his biggest fear, that he will be mug-shotted and that he’s now going to have an f, a felony, next to his name.”

Watch the interview here:

Related...