Michael Cohen Pans GOP For 'Fake Outrage' Over Trump's Potential Indictment

Michael Cohen, an ex-attorney for former President Donald Trump, went after Republicans’ “fake outrage” over 45’s possible indictment and asked where they directed their disapproval when he faced legal consequences for his role in the Stormy Daniels hush-money case.

Cohen, who has made a numberof media appearances in recent days, served prison time after he pleaded guilty to tax evasion and campaign finance violations linked to the payoff.

His comments come as Trump wrote over the weekend that he’d be arrested on charges from a Manhattan district attorney’s office probe of his involvement in the scheme.

Cohen, in an interview with MSNBC’s Alex Witt on Sunday, referred to the case against him as “fugazi” and slammed Republicans for their “fake outrage” on Trump’s potential indictment.

“At the end of the day, you start to hear all of this fake outrage by Republicans. Where was the outrage when they were doing it to me? Well, they were silent,” Cohen said.

He added: “And so now that they’re freaking out because it’s their supreme leader that looks like he’s going to have some serious issues.”

Cohen also described his hope to see Trump held accountable for his role in the case but pumped the brakes at wanting to see him “handcuffed and paraded through.”

“Not again because he doesn’t deserve it, assuming, of course, that’s the way that the court finds but more because it’s an embarrassment to our country,” Cohen said.

“Could you imagine both our allies and our adversaries, how they could either enjoy this or despise us as a direct result? It’s really, we as Americans have to respect the institution of the presidency and, sadly enough, Donald was president of the United States.”

H/T Mediaite

Related...