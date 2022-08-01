Michael Clancy, Costume Designer For ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ & ‘Ray Donovan,’ Dies

Rosy Cordero
·2 min read

Costume designer Michael Clancy, who worked on My Big Fat Greek Wedding and Ray Donovan, has died. No further details are currently available but Deadline will update this story accordingly.

His friend Naomi Wolff Lachter remembered Clancy and celebrated their friendship via Instagram with a collection of photos. She referred to him as “a true original” and a “brilliant artist.” Clancy and Lachter both worked on the 2010 series, Running Wilde.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Naomi Wolff Lachter (@wolffie78)

Clancy dressed some of Hollywood’s biggest stars from TV and film in projects including My Big Fat Greek Wedding, We Own The Night, and Party Girl on the big screen; Blue Bloods, Ray Donovan, and Drop Dead Diva for the small screen.

Born in Ireland, Clancy was a global citizen growing up in Kenya before moving to Toronto as a teen followed by his adult years in New York and London.

His first project as a costume designer was the Ang Lee feature film The Wedding Banquet released in 1993. In more recent years, Clancy was thriving on TV. His final listed credit is the sixth season of Showtime’s Ray Donovan.

One of the films he was most proud to have worked on was the 1995 Parker Posey-led Party Girl, which costarred Liev Schreiber—with who he would later collaborate on Ray Donovan—Guillermo Diaz, Anthony DeSando, and Simon Verhoeven.

On the 25th anniversary of the film in 2020, he told Vogue, “I’ve done a lot of films, and people sometimes say to me, ‘What have you done that I may have seen?’ It’s always a tough question to answer because you don’t want to just start reeling off your resumé. But if everything else fails, when I’ve listed a few and they haven’t seen them, I say Party Girl, and they say, ‘Oh my god, I love Party Girl!’ It still seems to hit a chord.”

He shared his final Instagram post on June 19, a childhood photo of himself alongside his father in East Africa.

“Happy fathers day dad,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by M (@mgclancy)

