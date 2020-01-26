Michael Chiesa wants Colby Covington next: ‘It’s a fight that makes sense’

Michael Chiesa - UFC Raleigh post-fight

Michael Chiesa scored the biggest victory of his career by defeating former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos at UFC on ESPN+ 24 on Saturday night in Raleigh, NC.

After defeating someone of RDA's ilk, Chiesa doesn't want to slow down. Immediately after the fight, he called out Colby Covington, who is coming off of a loss to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, but is still considered one of the toughest match-ups in the 170-pound division.

That's exactly why Chiesa called him out.

"I only want to fight Top 5 guys. I'm here to be a champion," Chiesa said in his UFC Raleigh post-fight scrum, explaining the callout.

"Colby Covington is a nightmare match-up for me, but I'm ready to walk through the fire. I want to fight the best guys."

