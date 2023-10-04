Michael Che & Colin Jost Forced To Move Radio City Musical Hall Show Due To ‘SNL’ Return

Michael Che and Colin Jost are going back to work after Deadline revealed that SNL would return on Saturday October 14.

However, the pair have had to reschedule a few things for their first show back after its return clashed with their own comedy outing.

Che, of course, had a bit of fun with the news, dinging Jost in the process.

The duo were set to do Saturday Night in NYC at Radio City Musical Hall on October 14, but have now moved it to Sunday October 15.

“Radio City show moved to Sunday cause SNL back that night. Tickets are transferable, refunds will be granted. Nobody is happy about this,” Che wrote on Instagram before posting a photo of Jost with his thumb up (see below).

The head writers and Weekend Update anchors will be joined on the show with the full cast from the end of Season 48 plus Chloe Troast, who joins as the show’s latest featured player.

