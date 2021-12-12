Michael Chandler questions Dustin Poirier’s effort, reacts to Charles Oliveira’s UFC 269 win: ‘See you at the end of 2022’

Danny Segura
·3 min read
In this article:
Michael Chandler didn’t stay quiet on Saturday night.

The former Bellator lightweight champion and former UFC title challenger had a lot to say following the lightweight championship contest featured in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 269 in Las Vegas. Charles Oliveira defended his belt for the first time, submitting Dustin Poirier in the third round of their bout.

Chandler didn’t seem impressed with Poirier’s efforts and also promised to be back in the title picture by the end of next year.

“I would never quit.” Chandler wrote. “I went out and my shield after being separated from consciousness, congrats to Oliveira.”

“The way I see it… the whole world wants to see me rematch 2 out of the 3 fights I’ve had in the UFC. that’s how you come in and make a statement. I’d never quit. Congrats to Oliveira. Punch your ticket with Gaethje this summer and I’ll see you at the end of 2022.”

Chandler is coming off a “Fight of the Year” contender against Justin Gaethje, who’s expected to fight Oliveira for the title, back at UFC 268 in November. He fought for the vacant belt earlier in 2021, losing to Oliveira in the second round after nearly finishing him in the first.

Below are Chandler’s tweets reacting to the result from the UFC 269 main event:

'I would never quit'

'I'll see you at the end of 2022'

'I'm there to put y'all on the edge of your seat'

'Gaethje breaks Charlie Olives'

'Ooooh...it's good to be me'

