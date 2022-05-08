Michael Chandler puts Tony Ferguson to sleep with scary KO, calls out Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler scored one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history on Saturday, knocking out Tony Ferguson with a front kick to the face early in the second round of their lightweight bout on the main card of UFC 274 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The first round was wild, but it only set the tone for what was to come 17 seconds into the second round.

Ferguson raised his arm as if to throw a punch and Chandler hit him with a devastating front kick to the face. Chandler looked like an NFL punter booting a football from his own end zone. It hit Ferguson on the chin and he was out instantly.

Competitive first round for Tony Ferguson but Michael Chandler kicks off the second with a punt to the face. Just wow #UFC274 pic.twitter.com/5M9ZK2a9HM — MMA mania (@mmamania) May 8, 2022

“I didn’t train it that much; it just happened,” an exuberant Chandler said in the Octagon after the fight. “He’s so long, but he keeps his hands to the side and so there was a lane up the middle.”

Ferguson, who entered on a three-fight losing streak, was clearly the favorite of the crowd, and brought them out of their seats early. He hit Chandler with a right hand and followed it with a left that put Chandler down.

Chandler hopped up, but that was what set the tone for the first. They went at each other hard, and Chandler had a great finish to the first. He took Ferguson down hard and then landed some big shots from the top.

The crowd went wild as they returned to their corners. Little did the fans know what was about to come. Chandler landed perhaps the greatest knockout in UFC history that nearly blew the roof off the Footprint Center.

After, he said he wanted the winner of Saturday’s main event between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. He also called out former double champion Conor McGregor.

“I am the most entertaining lightweight on the planet!” he said.

If he’s not No. 1, he’s right there. And he’s now in the history books with one of the greatest KOs ever.