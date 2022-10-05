Michael Chandler finds Bo Nickal’s emergence ‘refreshing,’ offers key career advice

Matthew Wells and Danny Segura
·4 min read
Michael Chandler finds Bo Nickal’s emergence ‘refreshing,’ offers key career advice

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Former UFC lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler has high praise for Bo Nickal.

Nickal, who competed twice on this season’s Dana White’s Contender Series, was offered a UFC contract after recording his second fast finish on the show. Two days later, he was booked for his first bout with the promotion at UFC 282 against fellow middleweight Jamie Pickett.

“He has been very impressive thus far,” Chandler told MMA Junkie at Kill Cliff Fight Club. “I think he’s got the right mentality. I think he’s got a good head on his shoulders. He was always that guy. He had that reputation inside college wrestling. He was a good guy, worked hard, a part of a good team who had a good moral compass, who knew right from wrong. He knew how to keep it clean off the mat, but keep it freaking crazy on the mat and just beat people down.

“So, I think he’s got a very, very bright future. Do I think he’s going to be champion? I’ve been around this sport long enough to know that there’s been so many guys that I thought were going to be so great and they end up fizzling out, and there’s some guys that I thought were going to be average end up being world beaters and champions. You don’t ever quite know. … Long and short of it, it’s refreshing to see a high-level wrestler coming in. I’m excited to see Bo Nickal’s future.”

After Nickal’s first appearance on DWCS, many wondered why White didn’t offer him a contract having witnessed a near-flawless performance that resulted in a rear-naked choke finish just over a minute into the contest. The decorated Penn State collegiate wrestler with multiple NCAA championships proved he had the skills to compete, but it was still only his second professional MMA bout.

Related

Bo Nickal on Khamzat Chimaev: 'Everybody thinks he's untouchable, and I know he's not'

Henry Cejudo: '100 percent, I can see Bo Nickal easily taking down Khamzat Chimaev'

Now in UFC, blue-chip prospect Bo Nickal won't let hype affect him: 'I know how to handle it'

Nickal’s second appearance on DWCS was his third pro fight, which resulted in another submission win, but this time he shaved 10 seconds off his time, finishing his opponent Donovan Beard in 52 seconds. Chandler likes everything he sees from Nickal at this stage, but offered some key advice to the hot prospect that many have already labeled as the sport’s next big thing.

“Think about your 32-year-old self, not the 22-year-old self,” Chandler said. “Think about being here for the long haul. Think about the decisions that you make today and the delayed gratification you can engage in that will someday pay off into as I said, where your reputation and your platform intersect. Build that good reputation, build that good platform. Make yourself an indispensable asset with your promotion, with your team, with your sponsors. Be a person of good reputation, and everything else will take care of itself. He’s already got the talent, he’s already got the abilities. He’s got the coaching, he’s got the hype behind him.

“Now it’s just about navigating, keeping your nose to the grindstone, keeping yourself, your ego in check, and continuing to keep a white belt mentality. A walk-on mentality, as I said. Bo Nickal was the opposite of me. He was a blue-chip recruit who ended up being a couple time All American, couple time national champion. I was a walk on at the University of Missouri. Started at the bottom, had to build myself into who I eventually became, becoming an All American. But keep that walk-on mentality. Every single day that I can learn. It’s an 18-year-old kid that could teach me something or a 58-year-old dude who’s in here moving around with us, I can learn something every day.”

Chandler is currently in preparation to take on former interim champion Dustin Poirier in the feature bout of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York on Nov. 12. With a win, he hopes to find himself next up for another crack at the lightweight title.

Poirier vs. Chandler: Method of victory? - Powered By PickUp

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

Latest Stories

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Cheating scandal rocks fishing world after lead weights found in winning catch

    With tens of thousands in prize money and the integrity of anglers hanging on the line, a walleye fishing tournament in Ohio turned ugly after an apparent cheating scandal was uncovered last week. An expletive-laced video posted to social media shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT), cutting open the winning catch of five walleye on Friday and finding lead weights and prepared fish fillets inside them. "We've got weights in fish!" Fischer shouts in the vi

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Shapovalov defeats Albot in straight sets to advance to Korea Open semifinals

    SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Denis Shapovalov booked his ticket to the Korea Open semifinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Radu Albot on Thursday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired six aces and broke on four of 10 opportunities in the victory. Shapovalov also won 88 per cent of first-serve points. Albot of Moldova did not have any break point chances and had only one ace in the match. The 23-year-old Shapovalov defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-4 in the second round to advance to Thurs

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Nishioka beats Shapovalov to win Korean Open

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka claimed his second career title after beating fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4, 7-6 (5) to win the Korean Open on Sunday. The 27-year-old Japanese, who beat top seed and world No.2 Casper Ruud in the quaterfinals, was impressive in defense and his counter-punching style eventually wore down his higher ranked opponent in just under two hours at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center. The unseeded Nishioka, appearing in his second champi

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Canada's Wilkerson and Bukovec ousted from Paris Elite16 beach volleyball event

    PARIS — Canadians Brandie Wilkerson and Sophie Bukovec were eliminated from the Paris Elite16 beach volleyball event after splitting a pair of matches on Friday. The Toronto duo started the day by dropping a 2-0 (21-16, 21-18) decision to Kelly Cheng and Betsi Flit of the United States. Cheng led all players with 27 points, while Bukovec scored 13 for Canada. Wilkerson chipped in with 10. The loss prevented Wilkerson and Bukovec from advancing to the tournament's quarterfinals. The Canadian pair